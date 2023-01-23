Tennis

Australian Open: Flawless Djokovic dismantles De Minaur to storm into quarter-final

Up two sets to love and with his heavily-strapped hamstring cooperating after scares in the last two rounds, Djokovic finished in style to gear up for fifth seed Andrey Rublev next. 

23 January, 2023 16:43 IST
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Alex de Minaur of Australia in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Alex de Minaur of Australia in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship. | Photo Credit: Aaron Favila

Novak Djokovic steamrolled local hope Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-1 6-2 on Monday to ease into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a statement win in his quest for a 10th title at the Grand Slam that has only been threatened by a hamstring issue.

Djokovic drew first blood after a breathless start to the match when De Minaur crashed a forehand into the net to allow the fourth seed to go up 4-2 and the Serbian consolidated the break and struck again to claim the first set.

Having never lost at Melbourne Park since the fourth round in 2018 the 35-year-old was in no mood to give De Minaur a sniff of a chance on Rod Laver Arena, as he raced out of the blocks and dominated his opponent with blistering shots on both wings.

Up two sets to love and with his heavily-strapped hamstring cooperating after scares in the last two rounds, Djokovic moved in for the kill by taking the first four games of the third and finished in style to gear up for fifth seed Andrey Rublev next. 

