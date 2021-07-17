Tennis Tennis Prague Open: Krejcikova storms into final The second-seeded Czech will face off against her compatriot Tereza Martincova in the summit clash. AP PRAGUE 17 July, 2021 20:31 IST Krejcikova beat China's Xinyu Wang 6-1, 6-2 to reach her fifth WTA final. - GETTY IMAGES AP PRAGUE 17 July, 2021 20:31 IST French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the final of the Prague Open by beating Xinyu Wang of China 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.The second-seeded Krejcikova set up an all-Czech final against eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova, who defeated ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal. It will be Martincova's maiden WTA final.READ: Tsitsipas slumps to another early loss in HamburgKrejcikova will be seeking her third WTA title in her fifth final after this year’s triumphs at Strasbourg and Roland Garros. She is using the hard-court tournament as a warm-up for the Tokyo Olympics. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :