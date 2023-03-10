Tennis

Bengaluru ITF Women’s Open: Top seed Fruhvirtova through to semis; Raina, Rutuja win in quarters

India’s Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale displayed tenacity to record close wins in the singles quarterfinals of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA Stadium her on Friday.

Team Sportstar
BENGALURU 10 March, 2023 20:57 IST
BENGALURU 10 March, 2023 20:57 IST
Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic registered an easy 6-2, 6-0 win against Ikumi Yamazaki in the other quarterfinal.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic registered an easy 6-2, 6-0 win against Ikumi Yamazaki in the other quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale displayed tenacity to record close wins in the singles quarterfinals of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA Stadium her on Friday.

India’s Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale displayed tenacity to record close wins in the singles quarterfinals of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA Stadium her on Friday.

Ankita, the fourth seed, fought past Dea Herdzelas of Bosnia And Herzegovina 6-1, 6-7 (7), 7-5 while Rutuja overcame eighth-seeded Briton Eden Silva 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Ankita will face Rutuja in an all-Indian semifinal on Saturday.

Top seed Brenda Fruhvirtova, 15, also entered the semifinals with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Indonesia’s sixth seeded Madelyne Nugroho. Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic registered an easy 6-2, 6-0 win against Ikumi Yamazaki in the other quarterfinal.

Rutuja and her Swedish partner Jacqueline Awad went down to favourites Jorge Fransica and Jorge Matilde 6-2, 3-6, 8-10 in the doubles semifinal.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us