Bengaluru ITF Women’s Open: Top seed Fruhvirtova through to semis; Raina, Rutuja win in quarters

India’s Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale displayed tenacity to record close wins in the singles quarterfinals of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA Stadium her on Friday.

Ankita, the fourth seed, fought past Dea Herdzelas of Bosnia And Herzegovina 6-1, 6-7 (7), 7-5 while Rutuja overcame eighth-seeded Briton Eden Silva 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Ankita will face Rutuja in an all-Indian semifinal on Saturday.

Top seed Brenda Fruhvirtova, 15, also entered the semifinals with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Indonesia’s sixth seeded Madelyne Nugroho. Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic registered an easy 6-2, 6-0 win against Ikumi Yamazaki in the other quarterfinal.

Rutuja and her Swedish partner Jacqueline Awad went down to favourites Jorge Fransica and Jorge Matilde 6-2, 3-6, 8-10 in the doubles semifinal.