Boris Becker's former coach Bob Brett dies at 67

Bob Brett, who coached Boris Becker in the 1989 season - when he won Wimbledon and the US Open - died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 67.

One of the noted coaches, Brett worked with Becker from November 1987 to February 1991. Brett also worked with Johan Kriek, Goran Ivanisevic, Mats Wilander and Marin Cilic, as well as many national tennis associations.

READ: Rohan Bopanna recollects life journey in session with coaches

Becker said in his 2004 autobiography that the Melbourne-born coach "was tough - exactly what I needed".