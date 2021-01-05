Tennis Tennis Boris Becker's former coach Bob Brett dies at 67 Bob Brett, who coached Boris Becker, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 67. Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 17:17 IST In his long and illustrious career, Brett worked with Boris Becker, Johan Kriek, Goran Ivanisevic, Mats Wilander and Marin Cilic. - Sandeep Saxena Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 17:17 IST Bob Brett, who coached Boris Becker in the 1989 season - when he won Wimbledon and the US Open - died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 67.One of the noted coaches, Brett worked with Becker from November 1987 to February 1991. Brett also worked with Johan Kriek, Goran Ivanisevic, Mats Wilander and Marin Cilic, as well as many national tennis associations.READ: Rohan Bopanna recollects life journey in session with coachesBecker said in his 2004 autobiography that the Melbourne-born coach "was tough - exactly what I needed". Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos