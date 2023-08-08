MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Raonic edges Tiafoe in an epic first-round match at Toronto Masters

Canada’s Milos Raonic beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (12), 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an epic first-round match Monday night at the National Bank Open.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 09:42 IST , TORONTO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Canada’s Milos Raonic celebrates after a match victory over Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the first day of the men’s National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Canada’s Milos Raonic celebrates after a match victory over Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the first day of the men’s National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Canada’s Milos Raonic celebrates after a match victory over Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the first day of the men’s National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Canada’s Milos Raonic beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (12), 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an epic first-round match Monday night at the National Bank Open.

The ninth-seeded Tiafoe outlasted the Canadian in a 20-minute tiebreaker in the first set.

Also Read: Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake

But Raonic, who grew up in nearby Thornhill, Ontario, took the second set in a tiebreaker and went on to complete the victory in 2 hours, 44 minutes.

This is Raonic’s third tournament appearance since returning to the ATP Tour in June after an injury absence of nearly two years.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, British Columbia, was scheduled to play Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the late match.

Related Topics

Toronto Masters /

Milos Raonic /

Frances Tiafoe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raonic edges Tiafoe in an epic first-round match at Toronto Masters
    AP
  2. Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake
    AFP
  3. Alcaraz, Swiatek named top seeds at Cincinnati Masters
    AFP
  4. England’s Maitland-Niles joins Lyon on four-year deal
    AFP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia hails ‘Princess Mary’ after Denmark defeat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Raonic edges Tiafoe in an epic first-round match at Toronto Masters
    AP
  2. Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake
    AFP
  3. Alcaraz, Swiatek named top seeds at Cincinnati Masters
    AFP
  4. Canadian Open: Monfils magic downs Eubanks
    Reuters
  5. Azarenka and Pliskova slog way into second round of rainy Canadian Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raonic edges Tiafoe in an epic first-round match at Toronto Masters
    AP
  2. Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake
    AFP
  3. Alcaraz, Swiatek named top seeds at Cincinnati Masters
    AFP
  4. England’s Maitland-Niles joins Lyon on four-year deal
    AFP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia hails ‘Princess Mary’ after Denmark defeat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment