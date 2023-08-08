Raonic edges Tiafoe in an epic first-round match at Toronto Masters

Canada’s Milos Raonic beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (12), 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an epic first-round match Monday night at the National Bank Open.
The ninth-seeded Tiafoe outlasted the Canadian in a 20-minute tiebreaker in the first set.
But Raonic, who grew up in nearby Thornhill, Ontario, took the second set in a tiebreaker and went on to complete the victory in 2 hours, 44 minutes.
This is Raonic’s third tournament appearance since returning to the ATP Tour in June after an injury absence of nearly two years.
Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, British Columbia, was scheduled to play Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the late match.
