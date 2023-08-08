Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake

Stefanos Tsitsipas held out hope on Monday that massive changes in his coaching staff will pay results at this week’s ATP Toronto Masters.

The fourth-ranked Greek star has gently laid down the law to his father and longtime coach Apostolos, handing over that duty to Greek-Australian Mark Philippoussis, a former US Open finalist.

Tsitsipas relegated his parents to concerned members of his travelling party at the bigger events.

This week’s fourth seed at the first of two Masters events prior to the August 28 start of the US Open spelled out his new team order after arrival following his title run at Los Cabos, Mexico.

Tsitsipas made a breakthrough in Canada in 2018, finishing runner-up to Rafael Nadal.

Also Read: Alcaraz, Swiatek named top seeds at Cincinnati Masters

The 24-year-old Greek made it clear that all coaching will now be handled by Philippoussis in the hopes his at-times chaotic player box dynamic will calm down..

“(I gave) my father some time off,” Tsitsipas said. “He hasn’t had time off since I was 12 years old.

“For him, it’s very healthy to take some time away from the court and feel refreshed again.

“Of course I love him, and I want him to be part of that journey that we have built together -- he’s not going anywhere. He’s still with us, and he’s still there following our path and journey.”

Tsitsipas said that with his parent now longer acting as coach he’s hoping for “much more tranquility and calmness in the air when I’m competing.”

Also Read: Azarenka and Pliskova slog way into second round of rainy Canadian Open

The Greek star was well-known for loudly engaging with his father on court during matches while his mother often had to leave the player box, unable to watch in tense moments.

“Parents can get emotional sometimes, and I completely understand that,” he said. “I can imagine how difficult it can be at times seeing your child give it their all and to be going through so much during a match.”

Tsitsipas said Philippoussis, 46, has “been through a lot of moments in his career that he can identify and capture better.

“He’s an incredible human being. He has helped me a lot and has been there for me. Even when people didn’t see him around, he has been there behind closed doors.”