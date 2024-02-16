MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alcaraz downs former ‘pirate’ in Buenos Aires opener

World number two and defending champion Alcaraz beat 134th-ranked Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 in his first match since a shock quarter-final exit at the Australian Open.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 07:51 IST , Buenos Aires - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Two-time Grand Slam title winner Alcaraz will face another qualifier, Italy’s 152nd-ranked Andrea Vavassori for a spot in the semi-finals.
Two-time Grand Slam title winner Alcaraz will face another qualifier, Italy’s 152nd-ranked Andrea Vavassori for a spot in the semi-finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Two-time Grand Slam title winner Alcaraz will face another qualifier, Italy’s 152nd-ranked Andrea Vavassori for a spot in the semi-finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals of the Buenos Aires ATP tournament on Thursday, defeating a player who once worked as an entertainment park pirate.

World number two and defending champion Alcaraz beat 134th-ranked Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 in his first match since a shock quarter-final exit at the Australian Open.

Carabelli, who lives just a handful of blocks away from the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, came through qualifying to reach the main draw of the clay-court event.

The 24-year-old was a late convert to tennis after spending his teenage summers playing the role of a pirate for his grandfather’s tourist company in Brazil.

After Alcaraz swept through the opening set, the Argentine outsider steadied the ship, carving out a break of serve for an early lead in the second.

ALSO READ | “Don’t want politics involved in Tennis” - Sriram Balaji after playing the Davis Cup qualifiers in Pakistan

Spanish star Alcaraz retrieved the break immediately and served for the match at 5-3.

However, Carabelli broke back, saved a match point and then another to level the set at 5-5.

Alcaraz held for 6-5 before his opponent finally cracked in the 12th game of a nervy tie which featured a total of 11 service breaks.

“It was a really tough match. He’s a really good fighter, a really good player with good rhythm. He was really tough to beat,” said Alcaraz.

“I started really nervous, I’m not going to lie, with the crowd behind him, supporting him. I think it’s normal, obviously, but really happy with my first match on clay since the French Open. Hopefully I can keep going better and better.”

Two-time Grand Slam title winner Alcaraz will face another qualifier, Italy’s 152nd-ranked Andrea Vavassori for a spot in the semi-finals.

Second seed Cameron Norrie, who was the runner-up to Alcaraz at the tournament in 2023, was knocked out by Argentina’s Federico Coria 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz downs former ‘pirate’ in Buenos Aires opener
    AFP
  2. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys Live Score Updates: MIA 1-0 NOB; Borgelin scores, Messi subbed off
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: India 326/5; Jadeja eyes big knock on home ground in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch Messi against boyhood club?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Alcaraz downs former ‘pirate’ in Buenos Aires opener
    AFP
  2. Rotterdam Open: Day of shocks as Rune, Hurkacz crash out as Shevchenko and Griekspoor truimph
    AFP
  3. Rybakina eases past Fernandez to reach Qatar Open semi-finals
    Reuters
  4. Jenson Brooksby has his doping ban reduced, can play in March
    AP
  5. Maria Sakkari’s coach says they are splitting up after six years working together
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz downs former ‘pirate’ in Buenos Aires opener
    AFP
  2. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys Live Score Updates: MIA 1-0 NOB; Borgelin scores, Messi subbed off
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: India 326/5; Jadeja eyes big knock on home ground in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch Messi against boyhood club?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment