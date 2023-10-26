MagazineBuy Print

Carlos Alcaraz on the mend, plans to play Paris Masters, ATP Finals

The reigning Wimbledon champion had previously been sidelined due to an inflammation in his left foot and problems with his gluteal muscles, according to Swiss Indoors organisers.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 05:51 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Carlos Alcaraz reacts during the 4th round of the men’s singles match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the Shanghai Masters.
File Carlos Alcaraz reacts during the 4th round of the men’s singles match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: Andy Wong/AP
File Carlos Alcaraz reacts during the 4th round of the men's singles match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: Andy Wong/AP

World number two Carlos Alcaraz will play at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin, the 20-year-old Spaniard said on Wednesday, after he withdrew from the Swiss Indoors championships this month due to injury.

READ MORE: Former World No. 1 Simona Halep files appeal against doping ban

“I have good news!” Alcaraz wrote on the social media platform X. “I am feeling better every day and I will play Paris-Bercy and be in Turin for the ATP Finals! Excited to finish the year on a high!”

Alcaraz won his third and fourth Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Madrid this year but came up short in Cincinnati in an epic final against rival Novak Djokovic.

He surrendered his number one world ranking to Djokovic at the U.S. Open, where he lost in the semi-final round.

The Paris Masters begin on Monday, while the ATP Finals run from Nov. 12 through Nov. 19.

