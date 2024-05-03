MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alcaraz withdraws from ATP Italian Open with arm injury

Alcaraz, who crashed out of in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open after losing to Andrey Rublev, experienced pain in his arm while playing in the tournament.

Published : May 03, 2024 16:15 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz in action.
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number three Carlos Alcaraz on Friday withdrew from next week’s ATP Italian Open due to a right forearm injury that sidelined him in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

The blow comes weeks away from the second Grand Slam of the season, the French Open.

“I felt some pain after playing in Madrid (he lost on Wednesday), some discomfort in my arm,” the Spaniard wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to play in Rome. I need to rest so I can recover and play 100 percent pain free.”

On Wednesday, Alcaraz saw his title defence and 14-match winning streak in Madrid come to an with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat at the hands of Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

The French Open, the sole Grand Slam on clay, gets underway on May 26. Alcaraz reached last year’s semifinals.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who won the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon last year, turns 21 on Sunday.

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Italian Open /

French Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz withdraws from ATP Italian Open with arm injury
    AFP
  2. MI vs KKR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fan arrested in Marseille as authorities investigate reports of Nazi salute, monkey chants in match against Atalanta
    AP
  4. ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Belt Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Alcaraz withdraws from ATP Italian Open with arm injury
    AFP
  2. Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis
    Reuters
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek sails past Madison Keys to reach final
    AFP
  4. Madrid Open: Fiery Rublev keeps a cool head to beat Alcaraz in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  5. Madrid Open 2024: Sinner withdraws from quarters with hip injury - tournament
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz withdraws from ATP Italian Open with arm injury
    AFP
  2. MI vs KKR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fan arrested in Marseille as authorities investigate reports of Nazi salute, monkey chants in match against Atalanta
    AP
  4. ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Belt Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment