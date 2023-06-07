Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass

Barring a late wobble that only slightly delayed the inevitable on the floodlit Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz was in supreme form as he sealed a 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) win to set up the mouthwatering semi-final on Friday.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 10:03 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the French Open men’s singles quarterfinal at Roland Garros on June 6, 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the French Open men’s singles quarterfinal at Roland Garros on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the French Open men’s singles quarterfinal at Roland Garros on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz described his French Open demolition of fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Tuesday as one of the best matches of his young career and said his level was only improving ahead of a meeting with Novak Djokovic.

Barring a late wobble that only slightly delayed the inevitable on the floodlit Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz was in supreme form as he sealed a 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) win to set up the mouthwatering semi-final on Friday.

ALSO READ
French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas regrets using sleep aid melatonin before loss to Carlos Alcaraz

“Yeah, I think my level is getting better every time I’m winning. I think today was such a great level. I played really well. I’d say one of the best matches of my career,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“I’d say everything that I did, it was easy... I try to do it simple for me. Every shot that I’m making in the match means that I’m really comfortable on that shot.

“I feel great. I feel that every time that I make that shot, it’s going to be in. So it’s simple for me, as well.”

Alcaraz, who is chasing a second major title, knows exactly what it takes to get past 22-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic, having beaten the Serbian in three sets when they clashed for the first time in Madrid last year.

Their battle for the number one ranking has proven to be a long-distance rivalry this season due to injuries and Djokovic being forced to miss the U.S. hardcourt swing over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since the (Roland Garros) draw came out, everyone was expecting this match, the semi-final against Novak. Myself as well. I really want to play that match,” Alcaraz said.

ALSO READ
French Open to mark 10th anniversary of gay marriage in France with ‘Pride Day’ at Roland Garros

“Since last year I really wanted to play again against him. We’re both playing a great level and as I said before, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. So I’m really looking forward to that match. I’m going to enjoy it.

“Of course for me, it’s amazing to make history, playing a semi-final with such a legend like Novak. So it’s going to be a great match for me.”

Alcaraz expects a different match but said he wanted to believe his youth would give him the edge over the 36-year-old Djokovic.

“But it’s going to be his 45th semi-final in a Grand Slam. This is going to be my second,” the U.S. Open champion added.

“I’d say the experience is better in that point, but I’m not going to think about that.”

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

French Open /

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass
    Reuters
  2. Former France captain Henry recalled for Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, pitch report, squads 
    Team Sportstar
  4. PGA Tour, LIV Golf merge to end golf’s ‘civil war’
    AFP
  5. Spanish rider dies at Isle of Man TT races
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass
    Reuters
  2. French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas regrets using sleep aid melatonin before loss to Carlos Alcaraz
    AP
  3. French Open 2023, June 7 schedule: Swiatek, Jabeur and Rune in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up French Open semifinal clash with Djokovic
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic reaches French Open semifinals, awaits winner of Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass
    Reuters
  2. Former France captain Henry recalled for Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, pitch report, squads 
    Team Sportstar
  4. PGA Tour, LIV Golf merge to end golf’s ‘civil war’
    AFP
  5. Spanish rider dies at Isle of Man TT races
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment