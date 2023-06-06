Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open to mark 10th anniversary of gay marriage in France with ‘Pride Day’ at Roland Garros

The country saw its first gay weddings in 2013 after then-President Francois Hollande signed a law authorizing marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, ending months of nationwide protests.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 21:56 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Organizers said the Roland Garros grounds will be dressed up in rainbow colours.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Organizers said the Roland Garros grounds will be dressed up in rainbow colours. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Organizers said the Roland Garros grounds will be dressed up in rainbow colours. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

French Open organisers will celebrate a “Pride Day” on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex marriage in France.

The country saw its first gay weddings in 2013 after then-President Francois Hollande signed a law authorizing marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, ending months of nationwide protests.

Organizers said the Roland Garros grounds will be dressed up in rainbow colours and fans will be able to get temporary “Pride Day” tattoos.

“The LED lighting on the courts will glow in the rainbow colours, and the Roland Garros social media pages will also be getting a makeover for the day,” the French tennis federation said.

Related Topics

French Open /

Roland Garros

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Not very expensive to run a women’s team, says former international Bentla
    Stan Rayan
  2. French Open to mark 10th anniversary of gay marriage in France with ‘Pride Day’ at Roland Garros
    AP
  3. Juventus drops out of Super League project - report
    Reuters
  4. IBA wants boxing in Olympics but will not be run by third parties: President Kremlev
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic wins 3rd set against Khachanov, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open to mark 10th anniversary of gay marriage in France with ‘Pride Day’ at Roland Garros
    AP
  2. ‘I don’t support the war, I don’t support Lukashenko’: Sabalenka
    AFP
  3. Sabalenka beats Svitolina, reaches maiden French Open semifinal
    Reuters
  4. ‘Embarrassing’, ‘feral’, ‘disrespectful’: French Open fans under fire
    AFP
  5. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic wins 3rd set against Khachanov, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Not very expensive to run a women’s team, says former international Bentla
    Stan Rayan
  2. French Open to mark 10th anniversary of gay marriage in France with ‘Pride Day’ at Roland Garros
    AP
  3. Juventus drops out of Super League project - report
    Reuters
  4. IBA wants boxing in Olympics but will not be run by third parties: President Kremlev
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic wins 3rd set against Khachanov, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment