Tennis

Casper Ruud wins in Estoril for first title of season

The fifth-ranked Norwegian reeled off five straight games in the opening set but was pushed much harder in the second by Kecmanovic, who also reached the doubles final this week.

AFP
PARIS 09 April, 2023 22:47 IST
PARIS 09 April, 2023 22:47 IST
FILE PHOTO: Casper Ruud beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)in the final.

FILE PHOTO: Casper Ruud beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)in the final. | Photo Credit: AP

The fifth-ranked Norwegian reeled off five straight games in the opening set but was pushed much harder in the second by Kecmanovic, who also reached the doubles final this week.

Casper Ruud won his first title of the year on Sunday as he defeated Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) in the final of the clay-court tournament in Estoril.

The fifth-ranked Norwegian reeled off five straight games in the opening set but was pushed much harder in the second by Kecmanovic, who also reached the doubles final this week.

Ruud’s title was the 10th of his career, all but one of which have come on clay.

A runner-up to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros last year, Ruud had failed to win more than one match at any of his six previous tournaments this season.

The 24-year-old will climb one spot to fourth in the rankings on Monday.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us