Thompson downs Zverev to reach Los Cabos final, to face Ruud

Fourth-seeded Ruud didn’t lose a point on his first serve in the opening set, then had to save five set points in the second to seal a straight-sets victory.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 15:21 IST , Los Cabos, Mexico - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Casper Ruud celebrates his victory against Stefano Tsitsipas at the Cabo Sports Complex.
Casper Ruud celebrates his victory against Stefano Tsitsipas at the Cabo Sports Complex. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Casper Ruud celebrates his victory against Stefano Tsitsipas at the Cabo Sports Complex. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jordan Thompson overcame determined resistance by top-seeded Alexander Zverev to reach the final of the ATP hardcourt tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he will face Casper Ruud.

Thompson, the Australian eighth seed, needed eight match points to beat the German 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) in a three-hour, 40-minute marathon that ended in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old Thompson will be seeking his first ATP tour singles title when he faces Ruud on Saturday evening.

Ruud rode a strong start to a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the evening’s opening semi-final.

In the previous round, Thompson saved three match points as he came back from 6-0, 3-0 down against Alex Michelsen.

“I think it’s just a miracle,” said Thompson on court after the match. “I never thought I’d be here.”

Against Zverev, Thompson had five match points on his opponent’s serve at 6-5 in the third set but the German saved them all. Thompson broke away in the tiebreaker with six straight points. Zverev saved another match point but Thompson served out the second.

“It was over three and a half hours,” said Thompson. “It was just a great match and I just competed until the end I really don’t know what to say. I’m pretty tired.”

Earlier, fourth-seeded Ruud didn’t lose a point on his first serve in the opening set, then had to save five set points in the second to seal a straight-sets victory.

“It was a really close match, all in all, especially the second set,” Ruud said. “I was fortunate to save a few set points there and hold him off.

“I was just a bit lucky,” added Ruud, who faced set points in each of his last two service games but raced to a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker and polished things off after one hour and 49 minutes.

Related Topics

Casper Ruud /

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

