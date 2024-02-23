MagazineBuy Print

Dubai Championships 2024: Qualifier Kalinskaya upsets World No. 1 Swiatek, faces Paolini in final

Kalinskaya will take on Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the title clash as the latter defeated Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6(6) in the first semifinal.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 22:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya in action during her semifinal match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships on Friday.
Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya in action during her semifinal match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya in action during her semifinal match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya shocked World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final of the Dubai Championships, a WTA 1000 event, on Friday.

World No. 40 Kalinskaya will take on Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in her maiden tour-level final. Paolini, ranked 14 places above Kalinskaya, defeated Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6(6) in the first semifinal.

Kalinskaya is only the second qualifier ever to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event since Caroline Garcia in Cincinnati two years ago. Garcia eventually won the title.

The 25-year-old Russian registered her third Top 10 win of the week, having defeated Jelena Ostapenko in the third round and Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Anna Kalinskaya /

Jasmine Paolini /

Sorana Cirstea /

Dubai Championships

