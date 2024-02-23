Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya shocked World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final of the Dubai Championships, a WTA 1000 event, on Friday.
World No. 40 Kalinskaya will take on Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in her maiden tour-level final. Paolini, ranked 14 places above Kalinskaya, defeated Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6(6) in the first semifinal.
Kalinskaya is only the second qualifier ever to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event since Caroline Garcia in Cincinnati two years ago. Garcia eventually won the title.
The 25-year-old Russian registered her third Top 10 win of the week, having defeated Jelena Ostapenko in the third round and Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Dubai Championships 2024: Qualifier Kalinskaya upsets World No. 1 Swiatek, faces Paolini in final
- Mike Tyson, Francis Ngannou set for Professional Fighters League debut in Saudi Arabia
- MI vs DC Live Score, WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians closes in on opening win
- F1 Testing 2024: Ferrari wraps up final day in Bahrain with fastest laps
- Khelo India University Games: Savitribai Phule University archer Mahek wins two gold medals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE