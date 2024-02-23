Dubai Championships 2024: Qualifier Kalinskaya upsets World No. 1 Swiatek, faces Paolini in final

Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya shocked World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final of the Dubai Championships, a WTA 1000 event, on Friday.

World No. 40 Kalinskaya will take on Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in her maiden tour-level final. Paolini, ranked 14 places above Kalinskaya, defeated Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6(6) in the first semifinal.

Having the week of her life 🌟



Anna Kalinskaya defeats world No.1 Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to become just the second qualifier to reach a WTA 1000 final!#DDFTennispic.twitter.com/0hzxG49YME — wta (@WTA) February 23, 2024

Kalinskaya is only the second qualifier ever to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event since Caroline Garcia in Cincinnati two years ago. Garcia eventually won the title.

The 25-year-old Russian registered her third Top 10 win of the week, having defeated Jelena Ostapenko in the third round and Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

