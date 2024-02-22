MagazineBuy Print

Qatar Open: Czech teenager Mensik stuns top seed Rublev to reach maiden ATP semifinal

The 18-year-old came through 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) against the fifth-ranked Rublev, a day after defeating three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 23:22 IST , Doha - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik in action.
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik stunned top seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets at the Qatar Open on Thursday to reach his maiden ATP semifinal and guarantee a spot in the world’s top 100 for the first time.

The 18-year-old came through 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) against the fifth-ranked Rublev, a day after defeating three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray.

“It’s just been an incredible week. From the beginning I played very well and I knew I could play with the big players. It’s an amazing feeling to reach the semi-finals after beating those good players,” said wildcard Mensik who arrived in the Gulf ranked at 116.

“But the job is not done yet. Hopefully I can play like this again in the semis and go on to make the final.”

Also read | Pune Challenger 2024: Niki Poonacha stuns top seed Sumit Nagal, reaches quarterfinals

With his one-hour, 38-minute win on Thursday, Mensik became the youngest player to defeat a top-five player since Carlos Alcaraz overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open.

Mensik will face Ugo Humbert or Gael Monfils, who meet later in an all-French quarter-final, for a place in Saturday’s final.

The other semifinal will see Australia’s Alexei Popyrin face Russian second seed Karen Khachanov.

Popyrin eased past Kazakh fourth seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-4 while Khachanov went through when Finnish opponent Emil Ruusuvuori retired with an injury after just three games.

