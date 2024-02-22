MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rune reunites with former coach Mouratoglou after split with Becker, Luthi

Rune hired German great Becker in October before adding Roger Federer’s former mentor Luthi to his team ahead of the 2024 season but both left after the Dane fell to French wild card Arthur Cazaux in the second round at Melbourne Park.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 15:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mouratoglou said he was excited to return to Rune’s team.
FILE PHOTO: Mouratoglou said he was excited to return to Rune’s team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mouratoglou said he was excited to return to Rune’s team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Holger Rune has reunited with former coach Patrick Mouratoglou after the world number seven’s partnership with Boris Becker and Severin Luthi ended following a disappointing Australian Open campaign last month.

Rune hired German great Becker in October before adding Roger Federer’s former mentor Luthi to his team ahead of the 2024 season but both left after the Dane fell to French wild card Arthur Cazaux in the second round at Melbourne Park.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic headlines Miami Open 2024 entry list

The 20-year-old has previously worked with Frenchman Mouratoglou and won the 2022 Paris Masters title, beating world number one Novak Djokovic in the final under his guidance.

“Sometimes you must try a variety of things to find out what works for you and what does not,” Rune said on social media site X, formerly Twitter, confirming Mouratoglou’s return.

“In the recent months I have learned a lot about what’s important for me. With Patrick, I did some of my greatest triumphs and I believe he can help me achieving my goals.”

Mouratoglou said he was excited to return to Rune’s team.

“We have known each other since he was 13-years-old and I always believed in his potential,” Mouratoglou said. “He has high goals and so do I for him. It’s the start of a new adventure. See you guys in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami.”

Related Topics

Holger Rune /

Patrick Mouratoglou /

Boris Becker /

Australian Open /

Arthur Cazaux /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to jail
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rune reunites with former coach Mouratoglou after split with Becker, Luthi
    Reuters
  3. Equestrian Anush Agarwalla after claiming Olympic quota: Grateful and proud
    PTI
  4. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: ‘Have required balance in team to deal with any pitch,’ says batting coach Vikram Rathour
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rune reunites with former coach Mouratoglou after split with Becker, Luthi
    Reuters
  2. Rio Open 2024: Brazil’s Fonseca becomes 1st player born in 2006 to win ATP tour match
    AP
  3. Murray beaten in Doha by Czech teenager Mensik
    Reuters
  4. Dubai Championships 2024: Gauff beats Pliskova to reach quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Novak Djokovic headlines Miami Open 2024 entry list
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to jail
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rune reunites with former coach Mouratoglou after split with Becker, Luthi
    Reuters
  3. Equestrian Anush Agarwalla after claiming Olympic quota: Grateful and proud
    PTI
  4. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: ‘Have required balance in team to deal with any pitch,’ says batting coach Vikram Rathour
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment