MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy searching for first win against Vaishali

Vaishali, the only player to lose thrice so far in the competition, will look to cash in on Humpy’s loss of form.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 20:48 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
A progress report reflecting five draws and two defeats was not expected from veteran campaigner K. Humpy at the halfway stage of this 14-round event.
A progress report reflecting five draws and two defeats was not expected from veteran campaigner K. Humpy at the halfway stage of this 14-round event. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

A progress report reflecting five draws and two defeats was not expected from veteran campaigner K. Humpy at the halfway stage of this 14-round event. | Photo Credit: PTI

Koneru Humpy will have to find her form in a hurry if she has to resurrect her campaign in the second half of the FIDE Women Candidates 2024 in Toronto.

A progress report reflecting five draws and two defeats was not expected from the veteran campaigner at the halfway stage of this 14-round event. She has the game and gumption to beat the front-runners. So far, she has run the race at under half-the-pace.

Up against teammate R. Vaishali in the eighth round on Saturday, Humpy will obviously stretch to make the most of the white pieces. She did try too hard against the lowest-seed Nurgyul Salimova and paid the price. But against the young Indian, who lost the last two rounds, Humpy sees a chance to end her search for a victory.

Vaishali, on her part, will look to cash in on Humpy’s loss of form. The only player to lose thrice so far in the competition, Vaishali has the potential to surprise her rivals. Clearly, coaches R. B. Ramesh and Sandipan Chanda surely have their hands full as the event enters the home-stretch. At present, five draws with higher-rated rivals is what she has to draw from.

Looking at the title race, Tan Zhongyi has led from the start and looks the most innovative on the board. Her opening-round victory over compatriot and defending champion Lei Tingjie gave a flying start to her campaign and she built on it. In their return clash, Tan plays white but a resurgent Lei will be looking to avenge the recent defeat.

ALSO READ | Candidates 2024: All eyes on impressive Indians as home-run begins

Top seed Aleksandra Goryachkina has stayed on Tan’s heels. Up against Russian teammate Kateryna Lagno on Saturday, Goryachkina will be a tad careful. Lagno, too, has appeared in reasonably good form and stayed within striking distance of the leader.

The disappointment of the event so far is Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk. The 2017 World Championship runner-up shares the 6th spot with the two Indians and brings up the rear. She had her chances in a few games but missed them.

Salimova, placed fifth, has impressed with a victory, four draws against two losses. The young Bulgarian has not yielded ground to most of her illustrious players and the biggest takeaway being the surprise triumph over Humpy.

Overall, expect the unexpected over the next seven rounds. Though Tan is ahead, a change in fortunes cannot be ruled out. Such is the nature of women’s chess that once the front-runner gets closer to the finish line and feels the pressure of completing her job, the stubborn underdogs could prove tough customers.

Eighth-round pairings:
K. Humpy (2.5)-R. Vaishali (2.5); Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 5)-Lei Tingjie (Chn, 4); Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 4)-Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 4.5); Nurguyl Salimova (Bul, 3)-Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 2.5).

Related stories

Related Topics

Koneru Humpy /

R. Vaishali /

Candidates 2024 /

Candidates

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 147/8 (20 Overs); Ashutosh cameo helps Punjab put up a fight
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich beats Cologne 2-0 to delay Leverkusen title celebrations
    AFP
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayern forward Coman picks up injury against Cologne, doubtful against Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas beats Sinner to reach final, to face either Djokovic or Ruud for title
    AFP
  5. La Liga: Griezmann at the double as Atletico recovers to outclass Girona
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy searching for first win against Vaishali
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Candidates 2024: All eyes on impressive Indians as home-run begins
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at Candidates 2024: Round 8 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Heartbreak for Gukesh leaves Nepomniachtchi as leader; Vidit, Praggnanandhaa draw their games
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Candidates 2024: Vidit, Pragg, Humpy gain draws; Vaishali, Gukesh concede defeats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 147/8 (20 Overs); Ashutosh cameo helps Punjab put up a fight
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich beats Cologne 2-0 to delay Leverkusen title celebrations
    AFP
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayern forward Coman picks up injury against Cologne, doubtful against Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas beats Sinner to reach final, to face either Djokovic or Ruud for title
    AFP
  5. La Liga: Griezmann at the double as Atletico recovers to outclass Girona
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment