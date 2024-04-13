FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy searching for first win against Vaishali

Koneru Humpy will have to find her form in a hurry if she has to resurrect her campaign in the second half of the FIDE Women Candidates 2024 in Toronto.

A progress report reflecting five draws and two defeats was not expected from the veteran campaigner at the halfway stage of this 14-round event. She has the game and gumption to beat the front-runners. So far, she has run the race at under half-the-pace.

Up against teammate R. Vaishali in the eighth round on Saturday, Humpy will obviously stretch to make the most of the white pieces. She did try too hard against the lowest-seed Nurgyul Salimova and paid the price. But against the young Indian, who lost the last two rounds, Humpy sees a chance to end her search for a victory.

Vaishali, on her part, will look to cash in on Humpy’s loss of form. The only player to lose thrice so far in the competition, Vaishali has the potential to surprise her rivals. Clearly, coaches R. B. Ramesh and Sandipan Chanda surely have their hands full as the event enters the home-stretch. At present, five draws with higher-rated rivals is what she has to draw from.

Looking at the title race, Tan Zhongyi has led from the start and looks the most innovative on the board. Her opening-round victory over compatriot and defending champion Lei Tingjie gave a flying start to her campaign and she built on it. In their return clash, Tan plays white but a resurgent Lei will be looking to avenge the recent defeat.

ALSO READ | Candidates 2024: All eyes on impressive Indians as home-run begins

Top seed Aleksandra Goryachkina has stayed on Tan’s heels. Up against Russian teammate Kateryna Lagno on Saturday, Goryachkina will be a tad careful. Lagno, too, has appeared in reasonably good form and stayed within striking distance of the leader.

The disappointment of the event so far is Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk. The 2017 World Championship runner-up shares the 6th spot with the two Indians and brings up the rear. She had her chances in a few games but missed them.

Salimova, placed fifth, has impressed with a victory, four draws against two losses. The young Bulgarian has not yielded ground to most of her illustrious players and the biggest takeaway being the surprise triumph over Humpy.

Overall, expect the unexpected over the next seven rounds. Though Tan is ahead, a change in fortunes cannot be ruled out. Such is the nature of women’s chess that once the front-runner gets closer to the finish line and feels the pressure of completing her job, the stubborn underdogs could prove tough customers.