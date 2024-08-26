Paris 2024 Paralympics: List of India’s individual Paralympic medallists

The Paris 2024 Paralympics Games is set to begin on August 28 and run till September 8. This will be the first Paralympic Summer Games hosted by the French capital.

Improving on its 54 athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics, India will send its largest contingent for the Games with 84 athletes, with women making up 32 participants.

India’s first-ever medal in the history of the Paralympic Games came in 1972 - in Heidelberg, West Germany - through Murlikant Petkar, who clinched the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter freestyle 3 category.

Since then, India has gone on to win 30 more medals, including 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics which comprised—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

Take a look at the list of India’s individual Paralympic medallists over the years: