Paris 2024 Paralympics: List of India’s individual Paralympic medallists

India’s first-ever medal in the history of the Games came in 1972 - in Heidelberg, West Germany - through Murlikant Petkar, who clinched the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter freestyle 3 category.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 15:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mariyappan Thangavelu will be looking to add a third medal to his cabinet when he takes part in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,
India's Mariyappan Thangavelu will be looking to add a third medal to his cabinet when he takes part in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Paris 2024 Paralympics Games is set to begin on August 28 and run till September 8. This will be the first Paralympic Summer Games hosted by the French capital.

Improving on its 54 athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics, India will send its largest contingent for the Games with 84 athletes, with women making up 32 participants.

India’s first-ever medal in the history of the Paralympic Games came in 1972 - in Heidelberg, West Germany - through Murlikant Petkar, who clinched the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter freestyle 3 category.

ALSO READ | Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil, Bhagyashree Jadhav named India’s flagbearers for opening ceremony

Since then, India has gone on to win 30 more medals, including 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics which comprised—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

Take a look at the list of India’s individual Paralympic medallists over the years:

Heidelberg 1972
Murlikant Petkar - Gold - Men’s 50-meter freestyle 3
Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
Bhimrao Kesarkar - Silver - Men’s javelin throw L6
Joginder Singh Bedi - Silver - Men’s javelin throw L6
Joginder Singh Bedi - Bronze - Men’s shot put L6
Joginder Singh Bedi - Bronze - Men’s discus throw L6
Athens 2004
Devendra Jhajharia - Gold - Men’s javelin throw F44/46
Rajinder Singh Rahelu - Bronze - Men’s 56kg powerlifting
London 2012
Girisha Nagarajegowda - Silver - Men’s high jump F42
Rio de Janeiro 2016
Mariyappan Thangavelu - Gold - Men’s high jump F42
Devendra Jhajharia - Gold - Men’s javelin throw F46
Deepa Malik - Silver - Women’s shot put F53
Varun Singh Bhati - Bronze - Men’s high jump F42
Tokyo 2020
Sumit Antil - Gold - Men’s javelin throw F64
Avani Lekhara - Gold - Women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1
Manish Narwal - Gold - Men’s 50m pistol SH1
Parmod Bhagat - Gold - Men’s singles badminton SL3
Krishna Nagar - Gold - Men’s singles badminton SH6
Bhavina Patel - Silver - Women’s singles table tennis Class 4 category
Nishad Kumar - Silver - Men’s high jump T47
Devendra Jhajharia - Silver - Men’s javelin throw F46
Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver - Men’s discus throw F56
Mariyappan Thangavelu - Silver - Men’s high jump T42
Praveen Kumar - Silver - Men’s high jump T64
Singhraj Adhana - Silver - Men’s 50m pistol SH1
Suhas Yathiraj - Silver - Men’s singles badminton SL4
Sundar Singh Gurjar - Bronze - Men’s javelin throw F46
Singhraj Adhana - Bronze - Men’s 10m air pistol shooting SH1
Sharad Kumar - Bronze - Men’s high jump T42
Avani Lekhara - Bronze - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions shooting SH1
Harvinder Singh - Bronze - Men’s individual recurve - open archery
Manoj Sarkar - Bronze - Men’s singles badminton SL3

