Candidates 2024: All eyes on impressive Indians as home-run begins

As the FIDE Candidates 2024 begins its home run with Saturday’s eighth round in Toronto, with compatriots coming face-to-face for their return clashes with opposite colours, much more will be expected from the three impressive Indians.

When the event began, the trio of R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi were certainly expected to have their moments. At the halfway stage, after seven rounds, the rear-view mirror reflects their stupendous play. Clearly, the Indians have punched above their weight.

What stood out, was Praggnanandhaa’s immaculate opening preparation leading to some gutsy play, Gukesh’s solidity and patience to seize his opportunity and Vidit’s tenacity during his rollercoaster ride.

The three rounds, before the next rest day, will witness the Indians completing their face-offs. Round 8 will see Vidit play white against Gukesh. Round 9 shall present the eagerly-awaited ‘revenge clash’ with Gukesh sitting behind the brighter pieces against Praggnanandhaa, who is due to play white in Round 10 against Vidit.

Praggnanandhaa, barring the blip against Gukesh in the second round, has not just looked sound from the opening but also intimidated some higher-rated rivals. With the multiple-time Russian champion Peter Svidler in his camp, Praggnanandhaa appears equipped with the resources to deal with any challenger in this field.

Gukesh, following the heart-breaking seventh-round loss, will have to turn up with the quiet confidence that has brought him this far. Armed with black pieces, the youngest in the field can be expected to play the waiting game against Vidit, the oldest among the three Indians. Even a draw will leave him happier than Vidit.

Vidit, in turn, has done his reputation a world of good. Involved in four decisive results in the space of five rounds in the first half of the event, Vidit has displayed a strong character when dealing with setbacks and sounding most appropriate after upstaging serious pre-tournament contenders Hikaru Nakamura and Alireza Firouzja. Expect Vidit’s unpredictability to continue.

Saturday’s marquee clash involves the top two seeds, Americans Fabiano Caruana and Nakamura. Caruana, seen at his defensive best to escape with a draw against Vidit, has played solidly without looking at his sharpest. Nakamura, softened up by Vidit despite playing white in the second round, has slowly regrouped and thanks to a lucky win over Firouzja, could well be the man to watch out for over the next seven rounds.

So far, Nepomniachtchi has played the way he did during his last two triumphant Candidates’ campaigns. He has not trailed since emerging as the first sole leader following his fourth-round victory over Vidit. Playing white, the Russian leader will be targeting lowest-seeded debutant Nijat Abasov when he resumes his journey for a hat-trick of titles.

Alireza, who could have ended up with three straight losses had he not found the precise way despite severe time pressure to fox a dominating Gukesh on Thursday, should be able to give a better account of himself in the second half. Last-man Abasov, too, escaped a third successive loss to an Indian in consecutive rounds after finding a tactical shot to elude Vidit’s grasp. But against the non-Indians in this competition, this Azerbaijani has played better.

It’s time to brace up to follow one all-India clash, in each of the next three rounds, that promises a lot.