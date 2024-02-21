MagazineBuy Print

Novak Djokovic headlines Miami Open 2024 entry list

The Serbian world number one owns a joint record six Miami Open titles but was unable to even attempt adding to that tally in recent years as the United States did not allow unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 23:20 IST , TORONTO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during a match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during a match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during a match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Novak Djokovic is set to return to the Miami Open next month after a five-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and U.S. travel restrictions, after being included on the entry list released by tournament organisers on Wednesday.

The Serbian world number one owns a joint record six Miami Open titles but was unable to even attempt adding to that tally in recent years as the United States did not allow unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country.

Reigning champion Daniil Medvedev and 2023 finalist Jannik Sinner are also on the entry list, with the latter having since avenged that loss when he beat the Russian in the Australian Open final to become the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam title since 1976.

Among the other names in the men’s field are Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz while Americans Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton will lead the home charge.

On the women’s side, world number one Iga Swiatek will be seeking a second Miami Open title, having previously triumphed in 2022 when she beat four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in the final.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka, who retained her Australian Open title this year without dropping a set, and Florida residents Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys are all also expected to be in the women’s field.

Defending women’s champion Petra Kvitova is not playing this year, having announced her pregnancy at the start of the year.

