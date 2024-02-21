MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hard-serving Ivo Karlovic officially announces his retirement from tennis

Ivo Karlovic has officially announced his retirement from tennis after having not played a tournament match in two and a half years.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 13:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - Ivo Karlovic, of Croatia, returns a shot to Richard Gasquet, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, on Sept. 1, 2020. Karlovic has officially announced his retirement from tennis after having not played a tournament match in 2 1-2 years. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
FILE - Ivo Karlovic, of Croatia, returns a shot to Richard Gasquet, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, on Sept. 1, 2020. Karlovic has officially announced his retirement from tennis after having not played a tournament match in 2 1-2 years. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II
infoIcon

FILE - Ivo Karlovic, of Croatia, returns a shot to Richard Gasquet, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, on Sept. 1, 2020. Karlovic has officially announced his retirement from tennis after having not played a tournament match in 2 1-2 years. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II

Ivo Karlovic has officially announced his retirement from tennis after having not played a tournament match in two and a half years.

The 2.11-meter (6 foot, 11-inch) Croatian said in a post Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, that “I’ve had a very gratifying, unorthodox and long career coming from extremely humble beginnings, especially for a tennis player.”

The 44-year-old Karlovic — he will turn 45 next week — played his last ATP match in a second-round qualifying loss at Indian Wells, California in October 2021. His last Grand Slam tournament match was a first-round singles loss at the U.S. Open about six weeks earlier.

He finished his 25-year career with eight singles titles and a record of 371 wins, 346 losses and $10.1 million in prize money. His highest singles ranking was at No. 14 in August 2008.

His best Grand Slam singles performance was at Wimbledon in 2009, when he advanced to the quarterfinals. He also won the Davis Cup in 2005 with Croatia when it beat Slovakia in the final for the country’s first title.

He finished his career with 13,728 aces, second behind John Isner with 14,470. Karlovic has the most aces in a best-of-three-set match with 45 at Halle in 2015 and two weeks later at Wimbledon became the only player to hit at least 40 aces in three consecutive matches.

Six-time Grand Slam singles champion Boris Becker was among those to congratulate Karlovi c on X, calling his serve “the best in tennis.”

Related Topics

Ivo Karlovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hard-serving Ivo Karlovic officially announces his retirement from tennis
    AP
  2. World team table tennis c’ships: India men edge out Kazakhstan to enter Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput appointed UAE head coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Take Bairstow out of firing line: Cook urges England to bench the out-of-form batter
    PTI
  5. Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Hard-serving Ivo Karlovic officially announces his retirement from tennis
    AP
  2. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AP
  3. Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery
    AP
  4. Pune Challenger 2024: Ramkumar knocks out Bengaluru Open champion Napolitano in first round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Dubai Championships 2024: Australian Open winner Sabalenka suffers shock defeat against Vekic in second round
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hard-serving Ivo Karlovic officially announces his retirement from tennis
    AP
  2. World team table tennis c’ships: India men edge out Kazakhstan to enter Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput appointed UAE head coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Take Bairstow out of firing line: Cook urges England to bench the out-of-form batter
    PTI
  5. Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment