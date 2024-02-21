MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pune Challenger 2024: Mukund outclasses Felix Gill in pre-quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals, Mukund will play third seed Aussie Adam Walton who sweated it out against Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese Taipei in the third set tie-break.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 21:01 IST , PUNE - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
S Mukund played an explosive all-round game to beat Felix Gill in the Challenger tennis tournament in Pune on Wednesday.
S Mukund played an explosive all-round game to beat Felix Gill in the Challenger tennis tournament in Pune on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

S Mukund played an explosive all-round game to beat Felix Gill in the Challenger tennis tournament in Pune on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Wild card entrant S Mukund continued to play a robust game as he outclassed qualifier Felix Gill of Britain 6-1, 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $133,250 Maha Open Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Wednesday.

It was as clinical as it could get, as the 27-year-old Mukund fired nine aces, and more importantly conceded only five points in all in his service games in the whole match. He was returning brilliantly and converted five of seven break points that he forced, in racing to victory.

For the second match running, Mukund did not face a single break point on his serve.

In the quarterfinals, Mukund will play third seed Aussie Adam Walton who sweated it out against Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese Taipei in the third set tie-break.

The 457th ranked Mukund had lost to Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Chennai. The fifth seeded Svrcina retired while trailing 1-4 in the decider against Enzo Couacaud of France, unable to digest the dip in his game, this day.

Also read | Alcaraz says he needs to improve ‘many things’ after Buenos Aires loss

There was more cheer for the Indian camp, as the champions of the last two tournaments in Chennai and Bengaluru, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan played strong at the crunch to beat the second seeds Piotr Matuszewski and Matthew Romios in straight sets.

The top seeds Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan combined nicely to outsmart Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha for the loss of six games.

The results (pre-quarterfinals)
Singles: Valentin Vacherot (Mon) bt Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) 6-1, 6-2; Enzo Couacaud (Fra) bt Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) 6-4, 5-7, 4-1 (retired); S Mukund bt Felix Gill (GBR) 6-1, 6-0; Adam Walton (Aus) bt Tung-Lin Wu (Tpe) 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-6(4).
Doubles: Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha 6-3, 6-3; Jakob Schnaitter & Mark Wallner (Ger) bt Ray Ho (Tpe) & Calum Puttergill (Aus) 7-6(4), 6-4; Dan Added (Fra) & Yunseong Chung (Kor) bt Francis Casey Alcantara (Phi) & Kaichi Uchida (Jpn) 6-2, 6-2; Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) & Enrico Dalla Valle (Ita) bt Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) & Dane Sweeny (Aus) 7-5, 6-3; Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) & Matthew Romios (Aus) 7-6(5), 6-4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mukund Sasikumar /

Pune Challenger

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 LIVE Updates: HS 0-0 BB, Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls; Puneri Paltan makes comeback to beat UP Yoddhas 40-38 in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pune Challenger 2024: Mukund outclasses Felix Gill in pre-quarterfinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Wolff says Horner case needs transparency and an issue for all F1
    Reuters
  4. UP Warriorz looks to put past jitters behind for a successful Women’s Premier League ahead
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. J&K Lt Governor inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Pune Challenger 2024: Mukund outclasses Felix Gill in pre-quarterfinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Hard-serving Ivo Karlovic officially announces his retirement from tennis
    AP
  3. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AP
  4. Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery
    AP
  5. Pune Challenger 2024: Ramkumar knocks out Bengaluru Open champion Napolitano in first round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 LIVE Updates: HS 0-0 BB, Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls; Puneri Paltan makes comeback to beat UP Yoddhas 40-38 in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pune Challenger 2024: Mukund outclasses Felix Gill in pre-quarterfinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Wolff says Horner case needs transparency and an issue for all F1
    Reuters
  4. UP Warriorz looks to put past jitters behind for a successful Women’s Premier League ahead
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. J&K Lt Governor inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment