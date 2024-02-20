MagazineBuy Print

Alcaraz says he needs to improve ‘many things’ after Buenos Aires loss

Published : Feb 20, 2024 16:16 IST , Rio de Janeiro

AFP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain attends a press conference during the ATP 500 Rio de Janeiro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz says he needs to improve “many things” after suffering a surprise semifinal loss in Buenos Aires last week to Nicolas Jarry.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has endured a disappointing start to the season, having also slumped to a four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

“There are many things to improve compared to Buenos Aires,” Alcaraz told a press conference ahead of his opening match in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday against Thiago Monteiro.

“I hit the ball very well, I think I’m in good shape, but I have to learn to play better in certain situations, better than I did in Buenos Aires.

“For example, on break points, in certain moments when I’m on edge, I have to do better than I did. That’s the most important thing I have to improve if I want to get a good result in Rio.”

The world number two has not won an ATP title since his stunning Wimbledon triumph over Novak Djokovic last year.

The 20-year-old lifted the Rio Open trophy in 2022 before losing to Cameron Norrie in the final 12 months ago.

“This year, I know what I want to do, I’m working hard,” said Alcaraz.

“It’s going to be an exciting year, with the Olympics coming up. But in the middle and at the end of the season, I have to stay focused to maintain the same intensity and the same level.”

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

ATP

