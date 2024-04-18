MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona Open: Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win

The world number six from Norway eased past Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-1, 6-4 to move clear of Jannik Sinner for most wins in 2024.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 22:23 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Norway’s Casper Ruud looks on during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis tournament singles match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona.
Norway’s Casper Ruud looks on during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis tournament singles match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Norway’s Casper Ruud looks on during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis tournament singles match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP

Casper Ruud racked up a tour-leading 26th win of the season on Thursday by reaching the Barcelona Open quarter-finals.

The world number six from Norway eased past Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-1, 6-4 to move clear of Jannik Sinner for most wins in 2024.

Ruud, the runner-up to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Monte Carlo Masters last weekend, raced into a 5-0 lead against Thompson.

He then clinched a break in the seventh game of the second set before moving onto victory in just 73 minutes.

Ruud will next face Matteo Arnaldi after the Italian world number 40 defeated Argentina’s Marco Trungelliti 6-3, 6-0.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-3 to make the last-eight and record his 200th tour-level win.

ALSO READ: Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

“It’s a big tournament with a lot of historic past champions, so I want to try and win this tournament,” said Norrie of the Spanish clay-court event.

On Wednesday, Spanish veteran Bautista Agut had won his 400th career match by seeing off Andrea Vavassori in the second round.

“I know that yesterday Roberto got 400, so I’m halfway to his. To get 400 wins is impressive and I’ll take that, a 200th win against a top player,” added Norrie.

The Briton next faces Argentine 13th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry for a place in the semi-finals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Casper Ruud /

Jordan Thompson /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Barcelona Open /

ATP /

Jannik Sinner /

Cameron Norrie

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 60/5 in (8.0 Overs), Harpreet Bhatia dismissed by Gopal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona Open: Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win
    AFP
  4. Masks are for Zorro, says Juventus keeper Szczesny
    Reuters
  5. LSG vs CSK: ‘In IPL, if you feel comfortable, you make mistakes,’ says Coach Stephen Fleming
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Barcelona Open: Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win
    AFP
  2. Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
    AFP
  3. Davis Cup: Italy starting title defence against Brazil and US plays Chile
    AP
  4. French Open the moment to give everything, says Nadal after Barcelona Open defeat
    AFP
  5. Gauff reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals with win over Vickery; Sabalenka also advances
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 60/5 in (8.0 Overs), Harpreet Bhatia dismissed by Gopal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona Open: Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win
    AFP
  4. Masks are for Zorro, says Juventus keeper Szczesny
    Reuters
  5. LSG vs CSK: ‘In IPL, if you feel comfortable, you make mistakes,’ says Coach Stephen Fleming
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment