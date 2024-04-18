MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup: Italy starting title defence against Brazil and US plays Chile

The full schedule of the Davis Cup Finals group stage was announced on Thursday, with all the matches taking place from September 10-15 across four cities.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 18:54 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece during their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinal match in Monaco.
FILE PHOTO: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece during their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinal match in Monaco. | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece during their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinal match in Monaco. | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole/ AP

Italy will kick off the defence of its Davis Cup title against Brazil in Bologna on September 11.

The full schedule of the Davis Cup Finals group stage was announced on Thursday, with all the matches taking place from September 10-15 across four cities.

Italy will also play against the Netherlands and Belgium in Group A.

The United States — which has won the competition a record 32 times — starts its campaign also on September 11, against Chile in Zhuhai, China, before then going on to play Slovakia and Germany.

Australia, which has finished runner-up in the past two years, plays France in Valencia on September 10. The Czech Republic and Spain are also in Group B.

Britain faces 2022 champion Canada on the final day in Manchester, with Finland and Argentina completing Group D.

Jannik Sinner led Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades in November in Malaga.

This year’s final eight will also be held in the Spanish city from November 19-24.

