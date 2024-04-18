MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

The Kazakhstani fourth seed and world number four, who has already recorded victories at the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open this year, defeated the Russian in two hours 33 minutes.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 20:13 IST , Stuttgart - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina in action.
FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elena Rybakina beat Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-4 in the last 16 of the WTA Stuttgart clay-court tournament on Thursday, continuing her stunning form in 2024.

The Kazakhstani fourth seed and world number four, who has already recorded victories at the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open this year, defeated the Russian in two hours 33 minutes.

Rybakina came through a hard-fought first set, winning a tie-break (7/3) but Kudermetova romped through the second set, losing just one game.

Also read | French Open the moment to give everything, says Nadal after Barcelona Open defeat

Kudermetova, who had just seven wins in 16 games in 2024 heading into Thursday’s match, fought back from 3-0 down in the final set to level 4-4.

Rybakina however fought back, breaking Kudermetova again to qualify for her seventh quarter final of the season, where she will face either Jasmine Paolini or Ons Jabeur.

Kudermetova has never beaten Rybakina in four meetings between the two.

Later on Thursday, world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Belgium’s Elise Mertens, while former US Open champion Emma Raducanu will take on Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

Raducanu beat former world number one Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-1 in her first round match on Wednesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Elena Rybakina /

Stuttgart Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
    AFP
  2. PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 77/1 in (9.0 Overs), Fifty partnership comes up for Rohit and Surya
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former England cricketer Raman Subba Row dead at 92
    AFP
  4. Indian wrestlers Deepak and Sujeet stranded at Dubai airport on way to Bishkek for Olympic qualifier
    PTI
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
    AFP
  2. Davis Cup: Italy starting title defence against Brazil and US plays Chile
    AP
  3. French Open the moment to give everything, says Nadal after Barcelona Open defeat
    AFP
  4. Gauff reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals with win over Vickery; Sabalenka also advances
    AP
  5. Barcelona Open: Nadal crashes out after second round loss to De Minaur
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
    AFP
  2. PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 77/1 in (9.0 Overs), Fifty partnership comes up for Rohit and Surya
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former England cricketer Raman Subba Row dead at 92
    AFP
  4. Indian wrestlers Deepak and Sujeet stranded at Dubai airport on way to Bishkek for Olympic qualifier
    PTI
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment