Murali Sreeshankar ruled out of Paris Olympics due to knee injury

Sreeshankar had to pull out of the quadrennial competition after suffering a knee injury which will require him to undergo a surgery

Published : Apr 18, 2024 13:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Murali Sreeshankar during the presentation ceremony of the men’s long jump at the Asian Games 2023.
Murali Sreeshankar during the presentation ceremony of the men’s long jump at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Murali Sreeshankar during the presentation ceremony of the men’s long jump at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s ace long jumper Murali Sreeshankar on Thursday announced that he has been ruled out of the Paris Olympics 2024 following a knee injury in training.

“I suffered a knee injury during training on Tuesday, and all tests and consultations later, it’s been decided that I would need surgery, ruling me out of the one single thing I have chased relentlessly all these years,” Sreeshankar said in a post on social media.

Sreeshankar had qualified for the Olympics with an 8.37m jump at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. The effort had also won him a silver medal in the event.

“To wake up healthy every single day, and watch yourself get into the best shape of your life is every athlete’s dream. I was living it, until this incident,” Sreeshankar added in his statement.

The Arjuna awardee was the only Indian to have secured a spot at the Summer Games. Jeswin Aldrin, who had made it to the final of the World Athletics Championships 2023, is yet to make the qualification cut-off. The qualification mark for Paris 2024 in men’s long jump is 8.27m.

The 25-year-old Sreeshankar had won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Sreeshankar managed a best attempt of 7.69m and finished 13th, failing to make it to the final round.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

