MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian wrestlers Deepak and Sujeet stranded at Dubai airport on way to Bishkek for Olympic qualifier

The duo was left stranded at the Dubai airport after the heaviest recorded rainfall ever to hit the nation left major highways and roads flooded and one of the world’s busiest airports in a disarray.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 19:37 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Deepak Punia who had come close to winning a medal at the Tokyo Games was on his way to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the Asia Olympic qualifiers, the second-last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: Deepak Punia who had come close to winning a medal at the Tokyo Games was on his way to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the Asia Olympic qualifiers, the second-last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Deepak Punia who had come close to winning a medal at the Tokyo Games was on his way to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the Asia Olympic qualifiers, the second-last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal’s chances of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics hit a roadblock as the two Kyrgyzstan-bound Indian wrestlers were left stranded at the Dubai International Airport due to unprecedented rains in the Gulf nation.

Deepak (86kg), who had come close to winning a medal at the Tokyo Games, and Sujeet (65kg), was on their way to Bishkek to participate in the Asia Olympic qualifiers, the second-last qualifying event for Paris Olympics, beginning on Friday.

However, the duo was left stranded at the Dubai airport after the heaviest recorded rainfall ever to hit the nation left major highways and roads flooded and one of the world’s busiest airports in disarray.

The duo, accompanied by Russian coach Kamal Malikov and physio Shubham Gupta, has been forced to sleep on the floor and has no access to proper food due to the rain-induced crisis.

ALSO READ | Vinesh Phogat gets near perfect draw at Asian Olympic wrestling qualifiers

Deepak and Sujeet have their weigh-in at 8 AM on Friday while the bouts are scheduled later in the day.

“They are stuck at the Dubai airport since April 16 and it seems the chance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics is slipping out of their hands as they are scheduled to compete tomorrow. They are not getting any flights to Bishkek. I am worried about them,” Dayanand Kalkal, Sujeet’s father, told PTI.

Deepak and Sujeet were training in Dagestan, Russia from April 2 to 15 and decided to fly from Makachkala to Bishkek via Dubai.

The last chance to qualify for Paris will be World qualifiers in Turkey in May.

Related stories

Related Topics

Deepak Punia /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 58/1 in (7.0 Overs), Rohit and Surya build partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former England cricketer Raman Subba Row dead at 92
    AFP
  3. Indian wrestlers Deepak and Sujeet stranded at Dubai airport on way to Bishkek for Olympic qualifier
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights, HIL 2-1 NAS, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: Hilal goes through to finals as Ronaldo was sent off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Indian wrestlers Deepak and Sujeet stranded at Dubai airport on way to Bishkek for Olympic qualifier
    PTI
  2. Asian Wrestling Championships: Udit settles for silver; Abhimanyu, Vicky win bronze
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Asian Wrestling Championships: Sarita Mor, Arjun Halakurki and others look to impress
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Russian wrestling star Sadulaev barred from Paris Olympic qualifiers
    AFP
  5. Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik condemn IOA’s decision to dissolve ad hoc committee for wrestling
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 58/1 in (7.0 Overs), Rohit and Surya build partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former England cricketer Raman Subba Row dead at 92
    AFP
  3. Indian wrestlers Deepak and Sujeet stranded at Dubai airport on way to Bishkek for Olympic qualifier
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights, HIL 2-1 NAS, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: Hilal goes through to finals as Ronaldo was sent off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment