Pune Challenger 2024: Niki Poonacha loses to Dane Sweeny in a thriller, Mukund Sasikumar gives walkover

Dane Sweeny of Australia saved two match points, bounced back from being down 2-5 in the decider, to beat Niki Poonacha 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the quarterfinals of the Maha Open Challenger at the Balewadi Stadium on Friday.

Constantly cheered by the fans, Poonacha, who had knocked out top seed Sumit Nagal in the earlier round, did everything right except the finishing act, in a gripping contest.

What a come back! From losing the 1st set to chasing down the 2nd, 3rd and winning the tie breaker.



Dane Sweeny won the match, securing a spot in the semi-finals with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3).

To his credit, the Aussie was a fighter to the core and saved the two match points on his serve in the eighth game of the third set with incredible winners after tough rallies. He pushed Poonacha to play more balls and play sharp as well, and the errors overtook the Indian in the end. Poonacha did save two match points himself from 1-6 in the tie-break, but hit one long to bring the curtains down on his challenge.

It was also the end of Indian challenge, as S Mukund earlier gave a walkover to Adam Walton of Australia owing to food poisoning which needed urgent medical attention.

The doubles champions of the last two events in Chennai and Bengaluru - Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan - were beaten by the Aussie duo of Tristan Schoolkate and Walton in straight sets.

It was another bitter pill to swallow for the home fans when the top seeds Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan also failed to win a set in their semifinal against Dan Added and Yunseong Chung.