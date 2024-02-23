MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pune Challenger 2024: Niki Poonacha loses to Dane Sweeny in a thriller, Mukund Sasikumar gives walkover

While Niki Poonacha had two match points in his defeat against Dane Sweeny, Mukund Sasikumar gave a walkover to Adam Walton of Australia owing to food poisoning.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 21:14 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Australia’s Dane Sweeny celebrates after beating India’s Niki Poonacha in the quarterfinals of the Pune Challenger on Friday.
Australia’s Dane Sweeny celebrates after beating India’s Niki Poonacha in the quarterfinals of the Pune Challenger on Friday. | Photo Credit: KAMESH SRINIVASAN
infoIcon

Australia’s Dane Sweeny celebrates after beating India’s Niki Poonacha in the quarterfinals of the Pune Challenger on Friday. | Photo Credit: KAMESH SRINIVASAN

Dane Sweeny of Australia saved two match points, bounced back from being down 2-5 in the decider, to beat Niki Poonacha 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the quarterfinals of the Maha Open Challenger at the Balewadi Stadium on Friday.

Constantly cheered by the fans, Poonacha, who had knocked out top seed Sumit Nagal in the earlier round, did everything right except the finishing act, in a gripping contest.

To his credit, the Aussie was a fighter to the core and saved the two match points on his serve in the eighth game of the third set with incredible winners after tough rallies. He pushed Poonacha to play more balls and play sharp as well, and the errors overtook the Indian in the end. Poonacha did save two match points himself from 1-6 in the tie-break, but hit one long to bring the curtains down on his challenge.

READ | Australia’s Dane Sweeny ready to light up Challenger Tour after ITF success

It was also the end of Indian challenge, as S Mukund earlier gave a walkover to Adam Walton of Australia owing to food poisoning which needed urgent medical attention.

The doubles champions of the last two events in Chennai and Bengaluru - Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan - were beaten by the Aussie duo of Tristan Schoolkate and Walton in straight sets.

It was another bitter pill to swallow for the home fans when the top seeds Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan also failed to win a set in their semifinal against Dan Added and Yunseong Chung.

RESULTS
Singles (quarterfinals): Dane Sweeny (Aus) bt Niki Poonacha 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); Valentin Vacherot (Mon) bt Enzo Couacaud (Fra) 7-6(2), 6-4; Adam Walton (Aus) w.o. S Mukund; Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) bt Alexey Zakharov 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles (semifinals): Dan Added (Fra) & Yunseong Chung (Kor) bt Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-3, 6-4; Tristan Schoolkate & Adam Walton (Aus) bt Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(6), 6-2.

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP Challenger Tour /

Pune Challenger /

Niki Poonacha /

Dane Sweeny /

Arjun Kadhe /

Saketh Myneni /

Ramkumar Ramanathan /

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score, WPL 2024: Kapp removes Hayley Matthews off second ball
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOC says there will be no compromise if Milan-Cortina Olympics bobsled track is not ready by March 2025
    AP
  3. Janneke Schopman resigns as India women’s hockey team head coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF Para Badminton World Championship 2024: Bhagat, Kadam reach semifinals
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash reaches for the sky, turns heads on his Test debut
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Pune Challenger 2024: Niki Poonacha loses to Dane Sweeny in a thriller, Mukund Sasikumar gives walkover
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Qatar Open: Czech teenager Mensik stuns top seed Rublev to reach maiden ATP semifinal
    AFP
  3. Dubai Championships 2024: Swiatek takes out Zheng, Cirstea saves six match points in quarterfinal win over Vondrousova
    AP
  4. Pune Challenger 2024: Niki Poonacha stuns top seed Sumit Nagal, reaches quarterfinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Rune reunites with former coach Mouratoglou after split with Becker, Luthi
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score, WPL 2024: Kapp removes Hayley Matthews off second ball
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOC says there will be no compromise if Milan-Cortina Olympics bobsled track is not ready by March 2025
    AP
  3. Janneke Schopman resigns as India women’s hockey team head coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF Para Badminton World Championship 2024: Bhagat, Kadam reach semifinals
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash reaches for the sky, turns heads on his Test debut
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment