Challenger Tennis: Ramkumar Ramanathan enters quarterfinal in Spain

Ramkumar Ramanathan got past fifth seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria to set up a quarterfinal clash against top seed Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan in the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Spain.



Ramkumar had won the first set 7-5 when the Austrian retired with a foot injury. He also made the doubles semifinals in partnership with Sriram Balaji.

The results:



€44,820 Challenger, Manacor, Spain Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Sebastian Ofner

(Aut) 7-5 (retired).



Doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (Chi) & Carlos Gomez-Herrera (Esp) 6-3, 6-0.