Chennai Open: Linda Fruhvirtova wins Margaret Amritraj award for most promising young player

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova was awarded the newly instated Margaret Amritraj award for the most promising young player of the tournament.

Fruhvirtova reached her first career semifinals after beating second seed Varvara Gracheva in straight sets.

Into her FIRST career semifinal ✨



Linda Fruhvirtova takes out the No.2 seed Gracheva at the #ChennaiOpen! pic.twitter.com/SKsLXmI88b — wta (@WTA) September 16, 2022

"At this young age, for Linda to be doing what she has been doing all week and possibly for her entire career is a great achievement," said former Indian tennis player and TNTA President Vijay Amritraj.

"Since our mother also encouraged us to do the best we could on the court and for our country we are delighted to present this award to her",

"I am glad they have this much faith in me and I'm grateful for it", said the 17 -year-old upon receiving the award.

The award was presented to Fruhvirtova by the sports minister of Tamil Nadu, Siva. V. Meyyanathan.