MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbles out of National Bank Open, falling 6-4, 6-1 to Diana Shnaider

Shnaider set up a quarterfinal match against No. 6 Liudmila Samsonova, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Elise Mertens.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 11:31 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

AP
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during her loss to Diana Shnaider of Russia at the National Bank Open.
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during her loss to Diana Shnaider of Russia at the National Bank Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during her loss to Diana Shnaider of Russia at the National Bank Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbled out of the National Bank Open on Friday, falling 6-4, 6-1 to 14th-seeded Diana Shnaider in windy conditions at Sobeys Stadium.

Preparing for her U.S. Open title defense, Gauff was broken trailing 5-4 in the first set. The 20-year-old American double-faulted down 2-1 in the second and Shnaider held serve to go up 4-1.

Shnaider, also 20, sealed the victory with another break to set up a quarterfinal match against No. 6 Liudmila Samsonova, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Elise Mertens.

In the late match, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka played Katie Boulter.

Earlier, defending champion Jessica Pegula beat qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-4.

ALSO READ | Stefanos Tsitsipas splits with father Apostolos as coach

The third-seeded Pegula, from nearby Buffalo, New York, took advantage of Krueger’s nine double faults. Last year in Montreal, Pegula beat Samsonova in the final.

She will face Peyton Stearns, who became the fifth American in the quarterfinals when No. 12 Victoria Azarenka retired because of a thigh injury.

Taylor Townsend topped fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-1 and No. 8 Emma Navarro beat No. 11 Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal pairing.

Amanda Anisimova advanced after No. 10 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia retired because of dizziness. Anisimova took the first set 6-2.

Related stories

Related Topics

Coco Gauff /

Diana Shnaider

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea signs for Serie A club Fiorentina
    Reuters
  2. Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbles out of National Bank Open, falling 6-4, 6-1 to Diana Shnaider
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Japan’s Ami takes gold as breaking makes high-energy Olympic debut
    AFP
  4. SA vs WI, 1st Test: Maharaj helps South Africa keep West Indies at bay on rain-affected Day 3
    AP
  5. Live reactions: PM Narendra Modi, Manu Bhaker, Kamal Haasan and others react as Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbles out of National Bank Open, falling 6-4, 6-1 to Diana Shnaider
    AP
  2. Stefanos Tsitsipas splits with father Apostolos as coach
    Reuters
  3. Defending champion Jannik Sinner beats Borna Coric in Montreal in return from tonsillitis
    AP
  4. Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Cincinnati Open tuneup ahead of the US Open
    AP
  5. Naomi Osaka beats Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-1 in Toronto after returning from maternity leave
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea signs for Serie A club Fiorentina
    Reuters
  2. Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbles out of National Bank Open, falling 6-4, 6-1 to Diana Shnaider
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Japan’s Ami takes gold as breaking makes high-energy Olympic debut
    AFP
  4. SA vs WI, 1st Test: Maharaj helps South Africa keep West Indies at bay on rain-affected Day 3
    AP
  5. Live reactions: PM Narendra Modi, Manu Bhaker, Kamal Haasan and others react as Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment