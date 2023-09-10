Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Live, US Open 2023 Women’s Final: Gauff eyes maiden Grand Slam title

- September 10, 2023 01:17Earlier in the day
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara, who met by chance just over a week ago, became first-time Grand Slam champions with a 6-3, 6-4 win over top-seeded Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek in the mixed doubles final.
- September 10, 2023 01:10Sabalenka eyes the rare double
Sabalenka is bidding to become the eighth women in the Open Era to win the Australian Open and US Open in the same year.
Angelique Kerber - 2016
Martina Hingis - 1997
Monica Seles - 1991, 1992
Steffi Graf - 1988, 1989
Martina Navratilova - 1983
Chris Evert - 1982
Margaret Court - 1969, 1970, 1973
- September 10, 2023 01:03Teenage dream for Gauff
Gauff (19 years, 181 days) is trying to become the third American teenager to win the US Open title along with Serena Williams (1999) and Tracy Austin (1979, 1981).
- September 10, 2023 00:56Whoever wins, there will be a new champion in New York
- September 10, 2023 00:51Sabalenka’s road to the final
Semifinal: 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) against Madison Keys (USA)
Quarterfinal: 6-1, 6-4 against Qinwen Zheng (China)
Round of 16: 6-1, 6-3 against Daria Kasatkina (Russia)
Round of 32: 6-1, 6-1 against Clara Burel (France)
Round of 64: 6-3, 6-2 against Jodie Burrage (Great Britain)
Round of 128: 6-3, 6-2 against Maryna Zanevska (Belgium)
- September 10, 2023 00:44Gauff’s road to the final
Semifinal: 6-4, 7-5 against Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)
Quarterfinal: 6-0, 6-2 against Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)
Round of 16: 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)
Round of 32: 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 against Elise Mertens (Belgium)
Round of 64: 6-3, 6-4 against Mirra Andreeva (Russia)
Round of 128: 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Laura Siegemund (Germany)
- September 10, 2023 00:36HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 5 | Gauff: 3 | Sabalenka: 2
2023 Indian Wells, Quarterfinals: Sabalenka won 6-4, 6-0
2022 Toronto, Third Round: Gauff won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4)
2021 Rome, Third Round: Gauff won 7-5, 6-3
2020 Ostrava, Second Round: Sabalenka won 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(2)
2020 Lexington, Second Round: Gauff won 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4
- September 10, 2023 00:31MATCH PREVIEW
American teenager Coco Gauff can expect a capacity crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to be in her corner as she fights formidable second seed Aryna Sabalenka for the U.S. Open crown.
Sabalenka is already assured the number one spot in the new rankings after the tournament but does not expect an easy road to a second Grand Slam title this year, with vocal home fans hungry to see sixth seed Gauff collect her maiden major title.
The Belarusian won the Australian Open to kick off a superb 2023, beat Gauff en route to the Indian Wells final and defeated Iga Swiatek in the Madrid title match.
The Roland Garros and Wimbledon semifinalist ended Swiatek’s long reign as world number one thanks to a terrific New York campaign, where she did not drop a set until her late-night semifinal battle against American Madison Keys.
Gauff will also bring plenty of fight to the court and can launch herself from a domestic fan-favourite to outright American tennis royalty with a win in New York.
She has produced the best tennis of her career this season, winning in Washington before downing Poland’s Swiatek in a breakthrough victory en route to her biggest title in Cincinnati last month.
- September 10, 2023 00:23Where to watch the US Open 2023 women’s singles final?
The US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST and will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.
Latest on Sportstar
- Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Live, US Open 2023 Women’s Final: Gauff eyes maiden Grand Slam title
- US Open 2023, Day 13 Order of Play: Gauff faces Sabalenka in women’s final, Pegula-Krajicek eye mixed doubles crown
- US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, Final Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
- SA vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd ODI: Australia beats South Africa by 123 runs, takes 2-0 lead
- Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera, Shanaka power Sri Lanka to win over Bangladesh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE