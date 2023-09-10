Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Live, US Open 2023 Women’s Final: Gauff eyes maiden Grand Slam title

September 10, 2023 00:31

MATCH PREVIEW

American teenager Coco Gauff can expect a capacity crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to be in her corner as she fights formidable second seed Aryna Sabalenka for the U.S. Open crown.

Sabalenka is already assured the number one spot in the new rankings after the tournament but does not expect an easy road to a second Grand Slam title this year, with vocal home fans hungry to see sixth seed Gauff collect her maiden major title.

The Belarusian won the Australian Open to kick off a superb 2023, beat Gauff en route to the Indian Wells final and defeated Iga Swiatek in the Madrid title match.

The Roland Garros and Wimbledon semifinalist ended Swiatek’s long reign as world number one thanks to a terrific New York campaign, where she did not drop a set until her late-night semifinal battle against American Madison Keys.

Gauff will also bring plenty of fight to the court and can launch herself from a domestic fan-favourite to outright American tennis royalty with a win in New York.

She has produced the best tennis of her career this season, winning in Washington before downing Poland’s Swiatek in a breakthrough victory en route to her biggest title in Cincinnati last month.