Latest issue of Sportstar

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Live, US Open 2023 Women’s Final: Gauff eyes maiden Grand Slam title

Follow Sportstar’s live updates of the US Open 2023 women’s singles final between USA’s Coco Gauff and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Updated : Sep 10, 2023 01:26 IST

Team Sportstar
Coco Gauff (left) faces Aryna Sabalenka (right) in the US Open final.
Coco Gauff (left) faces Aryna Sabalenka (right) in the US Open final. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Coco Gauff (left) faces Aryna Sabalenka (right) in the US Open final. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the US Open 2023 women’s singles final between USA’s Coco Gauff and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

(* denotes server)

  • September 10, 2023 01:17
    Earlier in the day

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara, who met by chance just over a week ago, became first-time Grand Slam champions with a 6-3, 6-4 win over top-seeded Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek in the mixed doubles final.

  • September 10, 2023 01:10
    Sabalenka eyes the rare double

    Sabalenka is bidding to become the eighth women in the Open Era to win the Australian Open and US Open in the same year.

    Angelique Kerber - 2016

    Martina Hingis - 1997

    Monica Seles - 1991, 1992

    Steffi Graf - 1988, 1989

    Martina Navratilova - 1983

    Chris Evert - 1982

    Margaret Court - 1969, 1970, 1973

  • September 10, 2023 01:03
    Teenage dream for Gauff

    Gauff (19 years, 181 days) is trying to become the third American teenager to win the US Open title along with Serena Williams (1999) and Tracy Austin (1979, 1981).

  • September 10, 2023 00:56
    Whoever wins, there will be a new champion in New York

    From Virginia Wade to Iga Swiatek: US Open women’s singles champions in Open era

    Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), 27 different women have won the singles title at US Open with American’s Chris Evert and Serena Williams lifting the winner’s trophy a record six times each.

  • September 10, 2023 00:51
    Sabalenka’s road to the final

    Semifinal: 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) against Madison Keys (USA)

    Quarterfinal: 6-1, 6-4 against Qinwen Zheng (China)

    Round of 16: 6-1, 6-3 against Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

    Round of 32: 6-1, 6-1 against Clara Burel (France)

    Round of 64: 6-3, 6-2 against Jodie Burrage (Great Britain)

    Round of 128: 6-3, 6-2 against Maryna Zanevska (Belgium)

  • September 10, 2023 00:44
    Gauff’s road to the final

    Semifinal: 6-4, 7-5 against Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

    Quarterfinal: 6-0, 6-2 against Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

    Round of 16: 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

    Round of 32: 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 against Elise Mertens (Belgium)

    Round of 64: 6-3, 6-4 against Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

    Round of 128: 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Laura Siegemund (Germany)

  • September 10, 2023 00:36
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 5 | Gauff: 3 | Sabalenka: 2

    2023 Indian Wells, Quarterfinals: Sabalenka won 6-4, 6-0

    2022 Toronto, Third Round: Gauff won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4)

    2021 Rome, Third Round: Gauff won 7-5, 6-3

    2020 Ostrava, Second Round: Sabalenka won 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(2)

    2020 Lexington, Second Round: Gauff won 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4

  • September 10, 2023 00:31
    MATCH PREVIEW

    American teenager Coco Gauff can expect a capacity crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to be in her corner as she fights formidable second seed Aryna Sabalenka for the U.S. Open crown.

    Sabalenka is already assured the number one spot in the new rankings after the tournament but does not expect an easy road to a second Grand Slam title this year, with vocal home fans hungry to see sixth seed Gauff collect her maiden major title.

    The Belarusian won the Australian Open to kick off a superb 2023, beat Gauff en route to the Indian Wells final and defeated Iga Swiatek in the Madrid title match.

    The Roland Garros and Wimbledon semifinalist ended Swiatek’s long reign as world number one thanks to a terrific New York campaign, where she did not drop a set until her late-night semifinal battle against American Madison Keys.

    Gauff will also bring plenty of fight to the court and can launch herself from a domestic fan-favourite to outright American tennis royalty with a win in New York.

    She has produced the best tennis of her career this season, winning in Washington before downing Poland’s Swiatek in a breakthrough victory en route to her biggest title in Cincinnati last month.

  • September 10, 2023 00:23
    Where to watch the US Open 2023 women’s singles final?

    The US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST and will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
