MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open champion Coco Gauff receives congratulatory messages from Obamas, Roddick, Sharapova and others

The 19-year-old Gauff came from a set down to defeat the second-seeded Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and became the youngest American champion at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 05:40 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s Coco Gauff poses with the trophy after winning the US Open on Saturday in New York.
USA’s Coco Gauff poses with the trophy after winning the US Open on Saturday in New York. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

USA’s Coco Gauff poses with the trophy after winning the US Open on Saturday in New York. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Coco Gauff ended the six-year wait for a local champion by beating Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden-Major title at the US Open in New York on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Gauff came from a set down to defeat the second-seeded Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the summit clash. Gauff became the youngest American champion at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff received a lot of congratulatory messages from former champions such as Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova and also the Obamas.

Here are some of those messages:

Andy Roddick (2003 US Open champion)

Maria Sharapova (2006 US Open champion)

Barack Obama (Two-time former US President)

Michelle Obama (Author and Former First Lady)

Billie Jean King (Three-time US Open champion)

Victoria Azarenka (Three-time US Open finalist)

Christopher Eubanks

Rod Laver (Two-time US Open champion)

Magic Johnson (Five-time NBA Champion)

Sloane Stephens (2017 US Open champion)

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Coco Gauff /

Aryna Sabalenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open champion Coco Gauff receives congratulatory messages from Obamas, Roddick, Sharapova and others
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Miami vs Sporting KC LIVE Score, MLS updates: Campana scores penalty; MIA 1-1 SKC update after 40 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023: Danilina and Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open champion Coco Gauff receives congratulatory messages from Obamas, Roddick, Sharapova and others
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Danilina and Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title
    Team Sportstar
  5. American teenager Gauff wins US Open for maiden Major title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open champion Coco Gauff receives congratulatory messages from Obamas, Roddick, Sharapova and others
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Miami vs Sporting KC LIVE Score, MLS updates: Campana scores penalty; MIA 1-1 SKC update after 40 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023: Danilina and Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment