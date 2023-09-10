Coco Gauff ended the six-year wait for a local champion by beating Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden-Major title at the US Open in New York on Saturday.
The 19-year-old Gauff came from a set down to defeat the second-seeded Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the summit clash. Gauff became the youngest American champion at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.
Gauff received a lot of congratulatory messages from former champions such as Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova and also the Obamas.
Here are some of those messages:
Andy Roddick (2003 US Open champion)
Maria Sharapova (2006 US Open champion)
Barack Obama (Two-time former US President)
Michelle Obama (Author and Former First Lady)
Billie Jean King (Three-time US Open champion)
Victoria Azarenka (Three-time US Open finalist)
Christopher Eubanks
Rod Laver (Two-time US Open champion)
Magic Johnson (Five-time NBA Champion)
Sloane Stephens (2017 US Open champion)
Latest on Sportstar
- US Open champion Coco Gauff receives congratulatory messages from Obamas, Roddick, Sharapova and others
- Inter Miami vs Sporting KC LIVE Score, MLS updates: Campana scores penalty; MIA 1-1 SKC update after 40 minutes
- US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title
- US Open 2023: Danilina and Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
- US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE