US Open champion Coco Gauff receives congratulatory messages from Obamas, Roddick, Sharapova and others

Coco Gauff ended the six-year wait for a local champion by beating Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden-Major title at the US Open in New York on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Gauff came from a set down to defeat the second-seeded Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the summit clash. Gauff became the youngest American champion at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff received a lot of congratulatory messages from former champions such as Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova and also the Obamas.

Here are some of those messages:

Andy Roddick (2003 US Open champion)

Cccccccooooooooooccccccccooooooo !!!!!!!!! Aaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 9, 2023

Maria Sharapova (2006 US Open champion)

Barack Obama (Two-time former US President)

Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn't be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023

Michelle Obama (Author and Former First Lady)

So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WBeqiaIrTk — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 9, 2023

Billie Jean King (Three-time US Open champion)

Congratulations to @CocoGauff on her very first Grand Slam Singles title!



She is the #USOpen Women's Singles champion! 👏 https://t.co/E5z11krgNp — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2023

Victoria Azarenka (Three-time US Open finalist)

Wow @CocoGauff

What a moment! Congratulations!

Very well deserved! Enjoy every moment of it ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 9, 2023

Christopher Eubanks

No one more deserving than you! Congratulations Champ 🏆😭 @CocoGauffpic.twitter.com/f4lqyjkdr3 — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) September 9, 2023

Rod Laver (Two-time US Open champion)

Congratulations on breaking the ice at the US Open @CocoGauff. Winning your first major at home is special. You kept calm and withstood the pressure with maturity and purpose, the sign of a great champion. Enjoy the moment! 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 9, 2023

Magic Johnson (Five-time NBA Champion)

Congratulations to @CocoGauff for beating Aryna Sabalenka and winning the U.S. Open!!! Kudos to her parents Corey and Candi, they've done an outstanding job! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 9, 2023

Sloane Stephens (2017 US Open champion)