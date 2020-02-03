Tennis Tennis Coronavirus: Fed Cup postponed by three weeks after outbreak The rescheduled Fed Cup was to be held in Kazakhstan but the government has prohibited the hosting of international sports events due to the threat of coronavirus. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 03 February, 2020 17:57 IST There are more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the virus in China. Some 361 people have died there. - AP Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 03 February, 2020 17:57 IST The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has postponed the Fed Cup Asia Oceania group-1 women’s tennis tournament, by at least three weeks, according to a release from the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday.The rescheduled Fed Cup was to be held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, from February 4 to 8, but the Central Asian country's government has prohibited the hosting of international sports events due to the threat of coronavirus.READ| Tokyo to ‘strengthen testing’ for coronavirus before Olympics The event was earlier to be hosted by China in Dongguan, but had to be moved owing to travel restrictions in the country following the virus outbreak."The ITF is working with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to ensure availability of top players and are also exploring further venue options to host this event", said the CEO of the AITA, Akhouri Bishwadeep, in the statement.China, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Uzbekistan and Indonesia will be the other five teams, apart from India, in the round robin competition. The top two teams will qualify to the next stage.China's anti-doping agency halts testingChina's state anti-doping agency (CHINADA) on Monday responded to the coronavirus outbreak by “temporarily” suspending testing “in the interest of health protection,” the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced.With the Olympics in Tokyo less than six months away, CHINADA “will gradually resume testing as soon as the situation improves,” the ITA said, adding that it was examining whether “private providers” could conduct tests.(With inputs from AFP) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.