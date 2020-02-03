Coronavirus: Fed Cup postponed by three weeks after outbreak

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has postponed the Fed Cup Asia Oceania group-1 women’s tennis tournament, by at least three weeks, according to a release from the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday.

The rescheduled Fed Cup was to be held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, from February 4 to 8, but the Central Asian country's government has prohibited the hosting of international sports events due to the threat of coronavirus.

The event was earlier to be hosted by China in Dongguan, but had to be moved owing to travel restrictions in the country following the virus outbreak.

"The ITF is working with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to ensure availability of top players and are also exploring further venue options to host this event", said the CEO of the AITA, Akhouri Bishwadeep, in the statement.

China, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Uzbekistan and Indonesia will be the other five teams, apart from India, in the round robin competition. The top two teams will qualify to the next stage.

China's anti-doping agency halts testing

China's state anti-doping agency (CHINADA) on Monday responded to the coronavirus outbreak by “temporarily” suspending testing “in the interest of health protection,” the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced.

With the Olympics in Tokyo less than six months away, CHINADA “will gradually resume testing as soon as the situation improves,” the ITA said, adding that it was examining whether “private providers” could conduct tests.

(With inputs from AFP)