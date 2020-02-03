Tennis Tennis Novak Djokovic returns to No. 1 after Australian Open triumph The Serb landed his eighth Australian Open title on Sunday with a rollercoaster 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Dominic Thiem in Melbourne. AFP Paris 03 February, 2020 16:43 IST Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses at the Royal Botanical Gardens with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy during a photo shoot in Melbourne on Monday. - AFP AFP Paris 03 February, 2020 16:43 IST Novak Djokovic's latest Australian Open heroics lifted him past Rafael Nadal to the world number one spot in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday.The Serb landed his eighth Australian Open title on Sunday with a rollercoaster 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Dominic Thiem in a near four-hour marathon in Melbourne.His 17th Grand Slam title moved him within two of Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list.And Djokovic now tops the rankings on 9,720 points, with Nadal demoted to second on 9395 and Federer remaining in third on 7,130.Nadal was beaten by Thiem, who moves up a place to fourth, in the quarter-finals with Djokovic sweeping past Federer in the semis.The biggest mover after the first Grand Slam of the season was Nick Kyrgios, the Australian who jumped six places into 20th on the strength of his run into the fourth round.Djokovic last occupied the rankings summit at the end of October.ATP rankings on Monday, February 31. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9720 pts (+1)2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9395 (-1)3. Roger Federer (SUI) 71304. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7045 (+1)5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5960 (-1)6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 47457. Alexander Zverev (GER) 38858. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 29059. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2700 (+1)10. David Goffin (BEL) 2555 (+1)11. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2400 (+1)12. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2360 (-3)13. Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 2360 (+2)14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 222015. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2174 (+1)16. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2120 (-3)17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 199518. John Isner (USA) 1940 (+1)19. Benoit Paire (FRA) 1738 (+2)20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1690 (+6) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.