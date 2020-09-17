COVID forces 15-year-old tennis prodigy to write a book

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the mental resources of athletes. They have responded in many different ways. Saksham Attray, a tenth standard student of The International School, Bengaluru, has compiled a book that can serve as a guide for every aspiring tennis player.

“Quite depressed and thinking of giving up’’ on his tennis dreams, Saksham listened to his parents Hemant and Anjali, apart from coach Suraj Bikkanavar, to study the life of top players dealing with such uncertainties in their career.

“I read up and discussed with many experts,’’ said Saksham, in compiling a comprehensive guide that is all set to be launched on Amazon worldwide.

The crisp book, laced with inspiring quotes, deals with a variety of topics — time management, balancing academics and sports, the fun of competing across the country, and how the court moulds one’s character.

He presents the examples of top athletes who used their time away from the game to become so much better on their return. He touches on the inspiring books, some drills, nutrition, mental aspect, goals for direction, visualisation, positive affirmation, breathing, meditation, the many apps that support tennis, video tutorials, as much as the need to control one’s time spent on the social media and make it count.

The youngster has grasped quite a bit in his nascent tennis career, especially while competing in the Tennis Premier League in Pune in December with Purav Raja, Rutuja Bhosale and observing players like Somdev Devvarman, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha and Ankita Raina.

The boy dedicated the proceeds from the book to an organisation Diya Ghar for “nourishing, teaching and lighting lamps in the lives of children from migrant communities’’.