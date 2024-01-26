MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in final

Former U.S. Open champion Medvedev will hope to get third time lucky when he meets Italian youngster Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 19:03 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in their men’s singles semifinal.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in their men’s singles semifinal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in their men’s singles semifinal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink to defeat Alexander Zverev 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 on Friday in a thrilling semifinal and reach the Australian Open title clash with the third seed gunning for his second Grand Slam trophy.

Having suffered heartbreak at Melbourne Park in back-to-back final defeats by Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in 2021 and 2022, former U.S. Open champion Medvedev will hope to get third time lucky when he meets Italian youngster Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Russian Medvedev positioned himself well behind the baseline to counter Zverev’s booming serves and extend the rallies but he fired a series of early double faults to fall behind. He clawed his way back from two breaks down to draw level at 5-5.

Zverev struck again to move in front and raised his arms to huge applause after taking the first set with a superb backhand volley, having set up the opportunity by winning the previous point after an exhausting 51-shot rally.

The 26-year-old came into the net more and broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set which effectively helped him wrap it up, but Medvedev did not give up despite looking like he had just run a marathon and pinched the third set in a tiebreak.

Medvedev continued to push hard in a tense fourth set and the 27-year-old shrugged off a double fault in the tiebreak to level the contest, before breaking in the fifth game of the decider to lay the platform for his great escape.

Related Topics

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024 /

Jannik Sinner /

Daniil Medvedev /

Alexander Zverev /

Rod Laver Arena /

US Open /

Rafael Nadal /

Grand Slam /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in final
    Reuters
  2. FIFA dismisses Rubiales appeal against three-year ban
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan slams ton as Tamil Nadu dominates Chandigarh on opening day
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Saurabh Kumar grabs his 22nd five-for as India A close-in on victory over Lions
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: No regrets to Jaiswal after missing out on century
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in final
    Reuters
  2. Indian team frets over visa denial to reserve player Prajwal Dev
    PTI
  3. Australian Open 2024: Sinner says NextGen share Grand Slam belief
    AFP
  4. Djokovic targets Australian Open return after ‘worst Grand Slam match’
    AFP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Sensational Sinner dethrones Djokovic to reach final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in final
    Reuters
  2. FIFA dismisses Rubiales appeal against three-year ban
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan slams ton as Tamil Nadu dominates Chandigarh on opening day
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Saurabh Kumar grabs his 22nd five-for as India A close-in on victory over Lions
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: No regrets to Jaiswal after missing out on century
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment