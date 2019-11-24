Davis Cup: Croatia to face India or Pakistan in 2020 qualifier

Croatia will play either India or Pakistan to qualify for next year's Davis Cup, after the draw for the qualification stage was made on Sunday.

The 2018 champion crashed out in the group stage of this week's tournament in Madrid, with the final on Sunday pitting Rafael Nadal's Spain against Canada.

Spain, Canada and the two losing semifinalists, Great Britain and Russia, automatically qualify for the competition next year, as well as Serbia and France, who have been granted the two wild card slots.

It leaves 12 places for the winners of the qualifiers, which will be contested on the weekend of March 6 and 7.

Ties will consist of four singles matches and one doubles, with all rubbers played over the best-of-three tie-break sets.

Other stand-out fixtures include Colombia facing 2016 champion Argentina, and 28-time winner Australia taking on Brazil. Germany, which lost to Britain in this year's quarterfinals on Friday, will be up against Belarus.

Croatia, Colombia, Australia and Germany will all be at home.