Tennis Tennis Davis Cup: Croatia to face India or Pakistan in 2020 qualifier Croatia had crashed out in the group stage of Davis Cup 2019 in Madrid and will face either India or Pakistan in the qualifiers next year. AFP 24 November, 2019 19:35 IST There will be 12 places in the finals for the winners of the 2020 Davis Cup qualifiers and Croatia will battle India or Pakistan for the spot. (Representative image). - Getty Images AFP 24 November, 2019 19:35 IST Croatia will play either India or Pakistan to qualify for next year's Davis Cup, after the draw for the qualification stage was made on Sunday.The 2018 champion crashed out in the group stage of this week's tournament in Madrid, with the final on Sunday pitting Rafael Nadal's Spain against Canada.READ| Nadal powers Spain past Great Britain into Davis Cup finalSpain, Canada and the two losing semifinalists, Great Britain and Russia, automatically qualify for the competition next year, as well as Serbia and France, who have been granted the two wild card slots.It leaves 12 places for the winners of the qualifiers, which will be contested on the weekend of March 6 and 7.Ties will consist of four singles matches and one doubles, with all rubbers played over the best-of-three tie-break sets.Other stand-out fixtures include Colombia facing 2016 champion Argentina, and 28-time winner Australia taking on Brazil. Germany, which lost to Britain in this year's quarterfinals on Friday, will be up against Belarus.ALSO READ| Canada outlasts Russia to book historic Davis Cup final berthCroatia, Colombia, Australia and Germany will all be at home.Davis Cup 2020 qualifiers:Croatia (s) (c) v Pakistan/IndiaHungary (c) v Belgium (s)Colombia (c) v Argentina (s)USA (s) (c) v UzbekistanAustralia (s) (c) v BrazilItaly (s) (c) v Korea, Rep.Germany (s) (c) v BelarusKazakhstan (s) (c*) v NetherlandsSlovakia (c*) v Czech Republic (s)Austria (s) (c) v UruguayJapan (s) (c*) v EcuadorSweden (s) (c) v Chile (s) denotes seeded nation(c) denotes choice of ground(*) denotes choice of ground determined by lot