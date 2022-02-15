Davis Cup World Group play-off: Ramesh Krishnan puts India as favourite

Former top player Ramesh Krishnan was of the view that India stood a good chance to beat Denmark on grass at home in the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie scheduled at the Gymkhana Club here on March 4 and 5.

In a conclave organised by the ITV network, Ramesh observed that training at the venue with coaches and the varying behaviour of grass would play a significant role in favour of the host.

Ramesh had played the Davis Cup against New Zealand at the venue in 1978 and recalled a national championship at the Gymkhana.

A privilege

“It is a privilege to be chosen for the Davis Cup team. I wish the Indian team the best of luck for this tie,” said Ramesh, who had last played in the Davis Cup semifinals against Australia in Chandigarh in 1993.

Another former Davis Cupper and a top-100 player of his time, Jasjit Singh also recalled the unforgettable victory for India over Australia in Kolkata in 1974.

“Thousands of people were present and the atmosphere was unbelievable,” Jasjit Singh said.

Many former players Vijay Amritraj, Anand Amritraj, Jaideep Mukherjee, Prakash Amritraj, Nandan Bal, Enrico Piperno, Zeeshan Ali and Rohit Rajpal were also part of the conclave, which had tennis fans from around the world.