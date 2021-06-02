Tennis Tennis Sharan and Delbonis bow out of French Open India's Divij Sharan and his Argentine partner Federico Delbonis lost in the French Open men's doubles first round on Wednesday. PTI 02 June, 2021 23:26 IST Alex De Minaur and Matt Reid in action during their win over Divij Sharan and Federico Delbonis. - Getty Images PTI 02 June, 2021 23:26 IST India's Divij Sharan and Federico Delbonis from Argentina crashed out of the French Open after suffering a narrow defeat against Australian duo of Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur in the men's doubles first round here on Wednesday. The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-3, 6-7 (13), 4-6 to Matt and Alex in a thrilling contest that clocked two hours and eight minutes here. RELATED| Bopanna-Skugor pair enters second round of French Open India's Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia, on Tuesday, sailed into the men's doubles second round.None of the Indians managed to make it to the main draw in singles. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.