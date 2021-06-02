Sharan and Delbonis bow out of French Open

India's Divij Sharan and Federico Delbonis from Argentina crashed out of the French Open after suffering a narrow defeat against Australian duo of Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur in the men's doubles first round here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-3, 6-7 (13), 4-6 to Matt and Alex in a thrilling contest that clocked two hours and eight minutes here.

India's Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia, on Tuesday, sailed into the men's doubles second round.

None of the Indians managed to make it to the main draw in singles.