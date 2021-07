Divij-Qureshi duo beaten by Kyrgios and Sock in pre-quarterfinals of the $638,365 tennis tournament in Atlanta

In the Challenger in Lexington, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sasikumar Mukund won their first-round matches, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Peter Polansky of Canada.