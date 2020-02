Chile Open: Divij Sharan, Artem Sitak bow out in quarterfinals

Divij Sharan and doubles partner Artem Sitak of New Zealand were beaten 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 by the Spanish pair of Roberto Carballes Baena and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the doubles quarterfinals of the USD 674,730 ATP tennis tournament in Santiago, Chile.

The Indo-Kiwi pair collected 45 ATP points and USD 5,430.

In the ATP Challenger in France, Sasi Kumar Mukund was beaten in the second round 6-4, 7-6 (3) by Lukas Lacko of Slovakia. Mukund had won a marathon first round that stretched to three tie-breaks against Arthur De Greef of Belgium.

The results (USD 674,730 ATP, Santiago, Chile) Doubles (quarterfinals): Roberto Carballes Baena & Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Esp) bt Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 3-6, [10-4].

EUR 92,040 Challenger, Pau, France Singles (second round): Lukas Lacko (svk) bt Sasi Kumar Mukund 6-4, 7-6 (3); First round: Sasi Kumar Mukund bt Arthur De Greef (Bel) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Antonio Sancic (Cro) & Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) bt Adil Shamasdin (Can) & Purav Raja 6-1, 7-5.

USD 54,160 Challenger, Columbus, U.S. Singles (second round): Li Zhe (Chn) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Treat Huey (Phi) & Nathaniel Lammons (U.S.) bt Vijay Sundar Prashanth & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 6-4.