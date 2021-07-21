ATP tennis tournament: Divij Sharan bows out in Mexico

Divij Sharan, seeded third in partnership with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan was beaten 7-6(3), 7-5 by Hans Hach Verdugo and John Isner in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $694,655 ATP tennis tournament in Mexico.



The results:



$694,655 ATP, Los Cabos, Mexico



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Hans Hach Verdugo (Mex) & John Isner (US) bt Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) & Divij Sharan 7-6(3), 7-5; Taylor Fritz & Nicholas Monroe (US) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 1-6, 6-4, [10-8].



$52,080 Challenger, Cary, US



Singles (first round): Genaro Alberto Olivieri (Arg) bt Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (US) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (US) 6-3, 3-2 (retired).



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lukas Lacko (Svk) & Ramkumar Ramanathan w.o. William Blumberg & Ryan Harrison (US).