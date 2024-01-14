MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic comes through Prizmic test in Melbourne opener

Novak Djokovic was dragged into a dogfight by talented teenager Dino Prizmic and had to dig deep to open his Australian Open title defence with a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory in the first round on Sunday.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 18:15 IST , MELBOURNE - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Croatia’s Dino Prizmic in their first round match at the Australian Open.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Croatia’s Dino Prizmic in their first round match at the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Croatia’s Dino Prizmic in their first round match at the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic was dragged into a dogfight by talented teenager Dino Prizmic and had to dig deep to open his Australian Open title defence with a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory in the first round on Sunday.

At a shade over four hours, it was Djokovic’s longest first-round match at a major and he heaped praise on the Croatian qualifier for his performance on his Grand Slam debut.

“He deserved all the applause and all the credit he got tonight, he’s an amazing player, so mature ... he really gave me a run for my money,” Djokovic said.

“It was an amazing performance for a teenager who never had the experience of playing on such a big stage.

“I started well for a 36-year-old, jeez, if you think about it I’m double his age. I had some good moments (but) physically I’m still finding myself on the court.”

The Serbian, who played his first Australian Open a few months before the Croatian qualifier was born in August 2005, initially looked fully in control of the contest on the Rod Laver Arena court where he has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

Prizmic had already shown glimpses of the weapons he possesses and broke the top seed with a brilliant crosscourt winner early in the second set, forcing Djokovic to raise his game to break straight back.

The 18-year-old world number 178, who need a medical timeout to get some strapping on his thigh early in the match, was a man transformed, however, and kept up his level to even up the contest in the tiebreak with his third set point.

READ | Rublev survives a tough 5-setter against Seyboth Wild

That merely set the tone for an enthralling third set in which 36-year-old Djokovic was put under intense pressure by his athletic opponent, making 20 unforced errors and facing six break points.

Djokovic broke Prizmic at the start but the teenager kept ripping huge forehands and stayed with the world number one in several rallies to put the match back on serve before breaking again for a 3-2 lead after a 15-minute battle of a game.

It had been six years and 28 matches since Djokovic last lost a match at the Australian Open and he was not going to put that record at risk easily.

He regrouped, changed his shirt and won the next four games to take the set, pumping his fist and letting out a huge roar in a tribute to the problems Prizmic had caused him.

More than three hours of playing with one of the best players of all time started to take its toll on Prizmic and Djokovic drove home his advantage to take his 90th win at the Australian Open in just over four hours.

“This is his moment, it could have been his match as well,” Djokovic added.

“Amazing performance for someone who is 18 ... I certainly want to be in his corner, he’s going to do some big things in his career.”

The next challenge to Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title will come from one of two Australians, Alexei Popyrin or Marc Polmans.

