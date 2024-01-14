MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: Rublev survives a tough 5-setter against Seyboth Wild

After wasting four match points in the 12th game of the fifth set, Rublev fell behind 5-2 in the match tiebreaker before regaining his composure, winning eight of the next nine points and clinching victory.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 17:34 IST , Melbourne

AP
Andrey Rublev of Russia plays a forehand return to Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park.
Andrey Rublev of Russia plays a forehand return to Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park. | Photo Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP
infoIcon

Andrey Rublev of Russia plays a forehand return to Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park. | Photo Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP

Andrey Rublev felt like his Australian Open first-round match against Thiago Seyboth Wild was going to end just like his friend Daniil Medvedev’s did at the French Open last year against the clean-hitting Brazilian.

After wasting four match points in the 12th game of the fifth set, Rublev fell behind 5-2 in the match tiebreaker before regaining his composure, winning eight of the next nine points and clinching a 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (6) victory.

He slumped to the ground, then got up quickly, embraced Seyboth Wild, who was making his debut in the Australian Open main draw, and roared triumphantly.

Seyboth Wild upset major winner Medvedev in the first round at Roland Garros last year and Rublev admitted he felt the momentum going the same way before he decided to relax and go for broke.

ALSO READ: Foot injury forces 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini to withdraw

“For sure, I will not forget this one,” the fifth-seeded Rublev said. “Thiago is a super dangerous player. Super talented. He’s hitting so hard, so clean.

“Fifth set, I had so many opportunities. I thought for sure we’re going to see the same as Daniil in Roland Garros.”

Rublev, who won a title in Hong Kong to start the year, is a nine-time quarterfinalist at Grand Slams and hoping to go better this time.

Novak Djokovic was set to open his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title in the night session on Rod Laver Arena. He’s on a 28-match winning streak at Melbourne Park.

The 10-time Australian Open champion’s first-round match is against Dino Prizmic, who won the junior title at last year’s French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka was scheduled to start her title defense against Ella Seidel in the last match of the day on the main show court.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
