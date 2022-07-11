Here’s why Djokovic dropped in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic slipped four places to seventh in the world rankings on Monday despite retaining his Wimbledon title due to the men’s tour governing body’s controversial decision not to award ranking points for the Grand Slam event.

The ATP and WTA made the call after Wimbledon organisers barred Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian players have been permitted by the ATP and WTA to carry on competing at tour events but under a neutral banner.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, beaten by Djokovic in Sunday’s final at Wimbledon, slips to 45th in the rankings, a drop of five places.

Russian Daniil Medvedev retains the number one spot, well clear of the injured Alexander Zverev.

Spanish great Rafael Nadal -- who is one ahead of Djokovic in total Grand Slams with 22 -- moves up one place to number three as he had no points at stake after missing last year’s Wimbledon due to injury.

Another big loser in the rankings is Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s final at the All England Club.

The Italian, who withdrew from this year’s edition due to Covid-19, drops four spots to 15.

His compatriot Jannik Sinner, who gave Djokovic a fright in taking him to five sets in their quarter-final clash at Wimbledon, rises three places to number 10.

Federer unranked for first time in 25 years

Roger Federer dropped out of the ATP rankings entirely for the first time in a quarter-century. Federer had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made his debut at age 16 in September 1997, tied for 803rd, and held the record for most time at No. 1 until Djokovic broke it.

Federer was 97th before play began at the All England Club but now has zero points because the rankings are based on a player’s results over the previous 52 weeks — and he has not competed at all since reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals a year ago.

Shortly after that loss, Federer had his third operation on his right knee in a span of about 18 months. Federer, who turns 41 on Aug. 8, intends to make his return to tournament play in his native Switzerland in October and said during an appearance at Centre Court last weekend that he hopes he can play at Wimbledon next year.

RANKINGS 1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7775 pts, 2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6850, 3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6165 (+1), 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5150 (+1), 5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5050 (+1), 6. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4845 (+1), 7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4770 (-4), 8. Andrey Rublev 3700, 9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3445, 10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3185 (+3), 11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3155 (+1), 12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3025 (-2), 13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2975 (+1), 14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325 (+1), 15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2280 (-4), 16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2130 (+1), 17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2055 (+1), 18. Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) 1926 (+2), 19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1740 (+2), 20. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1658 (-1)

