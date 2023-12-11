MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic: Young rivals have awoken ‘beast’ in me

While Djokovic enjoyed an extraordinary 2023 season by winning three Majors as well as ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz denied him a fifth straight Wimbledon title and Jannik Sinner dashed his hopes of Davis Cup glory.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 12:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic turns 37 next year but the Serbian says his appetite for success will only increase with young challengers awakening the “beast” in him.

The world number one enjoyed an extraordinary 2023 by winning three out of the four Grand Slams to take his tally to 24, two more than his great rival Rafael Nadal and four more than the retired Roger Federer.

Djokovic did not have it all his own way, however, with 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz denying him a fifth-straight Wimbledon crown in a thrilling final and 22-year-old Jannik Sinner dashing his hopes of Davis Cup glory.

READ | Former champion Wozniacki handed Australian Open wildcard

“The young guys who are very hungry and very inspired to play their best tennis against me is an additional motivation,” Djokovic said on CBS News program “60 Minutes”.

“I think they kind of awaken a beast in me.”

Djokovic beat Alcaraz in three of their four meetings this year - including the French Open semifinals where the Spaniard suffered full-body cramps - but the Serb said his young rival had become a real threat.

“He’s as a complete of a player as I have seen in ages,” Djokovic said, adding that he used his defeat in the Wimbledon final as motivation for the US hardcourt swing, where he won at Cincinnati and Flushing Meadows.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to reinvent myself and really push harder than I ever did.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

ATP /

Rafael Nadal /

Roger Federer /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Jannik Sinner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic: Young rivals have awoken ‘beast’ in me
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Mumbai loses 8 wickets vs TN, Chahal picks 4 for Haryana; Vidarbha 173 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Impact player’ Amanjot earns praise for all-round show
    PTI
  4. Lydia Ko, Jason Day win Grant Thornton Invitational
    Reuters
  5. Asad Shafiq announces retirement from all forms of cricket
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic: Young rivals have awoken ‘beast’ in me
    Reuters
  2. Pro Tennis League: Defending champion Gurgaon Sapphires retains its crown, beats Ichiban Samurai
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Pro Tennis League: Ichiban Samurai clinches third win
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Tennis great Evert reveals cancer recurrence
    AFP
  5. ‘Heartbroken’ Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic: Young rivals have awoken ‘beast’ in me
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Mumbai loses 8 wickets vs TN, Chahal picks 4 for Haryana; Vidarbha 173 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Impact player’ Amanjot earns praise for all-round show
    PTI
  4. Lydia Ko, Jason Day win Grant Thornton Invitational
    Reuters
  5. Asad Shafiq announces retirement from all forms of cricket
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment