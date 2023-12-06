MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nadal confident he will be ‘competitive’ on return

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has undergone surgery twice in 2023 after struggling with a hip injury.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 20:51 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rafael Nadal on Wednesday insisted he will be “competitive” when he returns to professional tennis next month after enduring nearly a year out of action due to injury.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has undergone surgery twice in 2023 after struggling with a hip injury.

He has said next year will likely be his last season before retirement and announced last week he would make his comeback at the Australian Open warm-up event in Brisbane, which runs from January 1-7.

“I don’t know at what level (he will play at), I don’t know what to expect, I have no idea, but I don’t care right now,” Nadal said in a video posted on social media.

“I’m just happy to be back and with great excitement to make the effort that is necessary to have fun and I believe that I will be competitive.”

Nadal last played at the Australian Open in January, losing in the second round to American MacKenzie McDonald.

He originally hoped to be back in time for the clay-court season and Roland Garros, where he is a 14-time French Open winner, but had to end his campaign early.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has slipped to 664th in the world rankings while sidelined.

“It’s been a long year in which I’ve gone through many phases, from trying to get back to compete at the clay season, week after week, disappointment after disappointment,” said the former world number one.

Read | Rafael Nadal to return to playing at Brisbane International in January after being out for a year

“Of course I have had many doubts, of course there were moments where it seemed impossible that this moment would come, but we’ve maintained the work, spirit and hope and I think I am ready.”

Nadal is a two-time Australian Open champion, in 2009 and 2022.

He has slipped behind old rival Novak Djokovic in the all-time list of Grand Slam singles titles, as the Serb won three this year in his absence to take his tally to a record 24.

“I have finally had good training weeks at a level that allows me to have the possibility to compete again,” added Nadal.

“I have gone through many phases, but today I think it’s time -- I’m coming back in a tournament that I’ve played in the past, that I’m familiar with...

“I know it’s a difficult tournament but I hope to be ready to compete, I don’t aspire to anything else but to be competitive.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

ATP /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nadal confident he will be ‘competitive’ on return
    AFP
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, MBSG 0-2 OFC, ISL 2023-24: Jahouh scores brace right to double Juggernauts lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala footballer Viknesh handed two-year ban by NADA panel
    Stan Rayan
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: Sciver-Brunt, Wyatt fifties help England post 198-run target for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Nadal confident he will be ‘competitive’ on return
    AFP
  2. Former champion Wozniacki handed Australian Open wildcard
    AFP
  3. ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic finishes at No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time
    AP
  4. Ramkumar Ramanathan wins Kalaburagi Open, clinches second consecutive ITF title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nadal confident he will be ‘competitive’ on return
    AFP
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, MBSG 0-2 OFC, ISL 2023-24: Jahouh scores brace right to double Juggernauts lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala footballer Viknesh handed two-year ban by NADA panel
    Stan Rayan
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: Sciver-Brunt, Wyatt fifties help England post 198-run target for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment