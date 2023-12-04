MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic finishes at No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time

Djokovic won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments—the Australian Open in January, the French Open in June, and the U.S. Open in September—to raise his career total to a men’s-record 24 and was the runner-up at the other, Wimbledon.

Published : Dec 04, 2023 21:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Novak Djokovic in action during the Davis Cup match against Jannik Sinner. 
Novak Djokovic in action during the Davis Cup match against Jannik Sinner.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic in action during the Davis Cup match against Jannik Sinner.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic earned the year-end No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for the eighth time on Monday, adding to a record he already held.

Djokovic won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments—the Australian Open in January, the French Open in June, and U.S. Open in September—to raise his career total to a men’s-record 24 and was the runner-up at the other, Wimbledon.

He went 56-7 this season while leading the tour with seven titles, including at the ATP Finals last month.

The 36-year-old from Serbia regained the top ranking from Carlos Alcaraz, who edged him in a five-set final at the All England Club in July.

Alcaraz finished 2023 at No. 2 after the two men swapped No. 1 back-and-forth repeatedly this year.

Iga Swiatek claimed the WTA’s year-end No. 1 ranking for the second consecutive year by winning the WTA Finals last month.

Swiatek, who won her fourth career major championship at the French Open, overtook Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion and runner-up to Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open. Gauff finished at No. 3, followed by Elena Rybakina at No. 4 and Jessica Pegula at No. 5.

Djokovic eclipsed his own mark for the oldest player to top the ATP at the end of a season; he was 34 in 2021.

His eight year-end No. 1s put him two ahead of previous record-holder Pete Sampras, who did it six times. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal each finished at No. 1 five times, as did Jimmy Connors.

Daniil Medvedev closed 2023 at No. 3, followed by Jannik Sinner at a career-best No. 4, Andrey Rublev at No. 5, Stefanos Tsitsipas at No. 6, Alexander Zverev at No. 7, Holger Rune at No. 8, Hubert Hurkacz at No. 9, and Taylor Fritz at No. 10.

Alcaraz and Rune are both 20, marking the first time two men that young both ended a season in the top 10 since 2000, when Marat Safin, 20, was No. 2, and Lleyton Hewitt, 19, was No. 7.

There are three 19-year-olds in the top 100: No. 36 Arthur Fils, No. 71 Luca Van Assche and No. 97 Alex Michelson, an American who jumped up 504 spots after ending last year at No. 601.

The United States is the country with the most men in the top 20—four players: Fritz, No. 13 Tommy Paul, No. 16 Frances Tiafoe and No. 17 Ben Shelton.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

ATP Rankings /

Rafael Nadal /

Jimmy Connors /

Jannik Sinner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic finishes at No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Unnati Hooda keen to perform well in Guwahati Masters
    PTI
  4. France sports minister reacts to Nantes fan’s death, pitches ban on away fans
    AP
  5. IPL 2024 auction: No Hugh Edmeades for Dec 19 event; BCCI set to rope in a new gavel master after five seasons
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic finishes at No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time
    AP
  2. Ramkumar Ramanathan wins Kalaburagi Open, clinches second consecutive ITF title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match
    AP
  4. ITF Kalaburagi Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan to face Pichler in final
    PTI
  5. Frenchman Arthur Fils into Next Gen final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic finishes at No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Unnati Hooda keen to perform well in Guwahati Masters
    PTI
  4. France sports minister reacts to Nantes fan’s death, pitches ban on away fans
    AP
  5. IPL 2024 auction: No Hugh Edmeades for Dec 19 event; BCCI set to rope in a new gavel master after five seasons
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment